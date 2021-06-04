San Diego County reports 127 new COVID-19 cases as it awaits state guidance

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County public health officials on Monday reported 127 new COVID-19 infections raising the total to 271,654, while hospitalizations related to the virus dropped to 189, eight less than a day earlier.



The number of patients in intensive care units increased by two to 57. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving the total at 3,583.



Of the 5,517 tests reported Monday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day running average as tallied by the county is 2.2%.



Nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, and 1,034,511 county residents -- or 38.5% -- have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines.



A total of 611,154 people in San Diego County -- or 22.7% -- are fully vaccinated.



These numbers include both county residents and those who work in San Diego County. The state's goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve herd immunity -- around 2.02 million San Diegans.



San Diego has vaccination appointments available Tuesday through Thursday at the Balboa Municipal Gym, it was announced Monday.



San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel will administer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.



Appointments for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are booked, she said, but there are appointments available for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, and the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday.



Appointments can be made at sandiego.gov/covid-19-vaccination.



The Scripps Health-run Del Mar vaccination superstation will be closed Wednesday and Friday through Sunday, due to vaccine shortages, Scripps officials announced Monday.



The site, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, has closed several times over the last several weeks due to vaccine shortages.



Patients who have appointments scheduled at the superstation on those dates should be rescheduled automatically through the MyTurn online appointment system.



Vaccines are available at the superstation by appointment only. No walk-ins are permitted.