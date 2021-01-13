San Diego County reports 3,524 new COVID-19 infections, 41 deaths

The number of total hospitalizations in San Diego County has dropped as non-COVID patients have left the beds. After four days of 80% of the region's hospital beds being occupied, there are now 171 beds under that threshold. According to the county's COVID-19 doctrine, the final 20% of hospital beds are being reserved exclusively for patients with the pandemic virus. New patients beyond that ceiling, according to a plan developed by the county last year, could be turned away in some cases.



The county's Health & Human Services Agency reported a 74% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last 30 days and a 50% increase in ICU admittance over the same period.



Another six community outbreaks were reported Tuesday, bringing the total over the past week to 48 tied to 207 cases.



The county reported Friday it has 28 confirmed and 13 suspected diagnoses of the more virulent new coronavirus variant known as B.1.1.7., first detected in the United Kingdom in December.



There have been no confirmed deaths locally connected to the variant.