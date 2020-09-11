San Diego County on verge of state's most restrictive COVID-19 purple tier this week

If the county does move to purple, many businesses will have to operate exclusively outdoors or limit capacity.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — San Diego County could enter the purple tier this week, which would impose the most stringent restrictions on businesses under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy metric.

The county has reported an increase in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks. The unadjusted rate has remained above a 7.0 for weeks, according to county data. However, San Diego has repeatedly done more testing than the state median, which has given it credits to remain in the red tier. Data shows the county may need its largest credit since the state began using the metric in August to avoid moving tiers.

If the county does move to purple, many businesses would have to operate exclusively outdoors or limit capacity. Unlike the summer, personal care services, such as salons, can remain indoors. Retail shops, and many other stores, would have to limit capacity to 25%.

The added restrictions would remain in place until San Diego has a case rate at, or below, 7.0 for 14 consecutive days. It also must remain in purple for at least three weeks.

“The amount of energy and money that the businesses are spending is really unsustainable. We're not going to be able to continue that,” said Tootie Thomas, Executive Director of the El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association.

Some businesses across San Diego County may consider defying changes to the public health order. Rudford’s Restaurant has put up a “defy” banner and others have posted online they plan to do the same. If San Diego is moved to the purple tier on Tuesday, businesses would have three days to make the required changes.

“I stand behind them because I don't know what it's like to be in their shoes or their employee shoes. So, I have to, for the preservation of that business, stand beside them,” said Thomas.

San Diego County’s last big spike came over the summer after many restrictions were removed in May. Although the current metric was not in use at the time, and testing was more limited, News 8 calculated our unadjusted case rate would have topped out at 17.8 on July 18.

The spike took about eight weeks to control. State health officials are hopeful, under the new system, early intervention could limit the county’s time in the purple tier.

“We have to find a better way,” said Thomas. “The areas that put the rest of San Diego in jeopardy and the businesses that put the rest of the city, they should be held accountable because the rest of us have to close because of that.”