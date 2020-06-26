County health officials close Escondido restaurant due to non-compliance with COVID-19 health order

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials confirmed Friday morning the shutdown of Hernandez Hideaway in Escondido.



Health officials and deputies went out to close down the establishment located in the 19000 block of Lake Drive just before 6 p.m. Thursday due to non-compliance with the COVID-19 health order after already being warned.



The county said it gave them an hour to comply and then shut them down.



Health officials said the restaurant can reopen again safely Friday if it complies with the county health order.