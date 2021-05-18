Gov. Newsom set to announce new guidance on masks in schools Monday

Meanwhile, the indoor mask mandate for California is set to expire on February 15 for vaccinated people.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With hospitalizations and new cases dropping, California is getting ready to make the next move. On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom will announce new guidance on masks in schools.

Various school district leaders will then have to decide on whether to uphold a mandate or let students go maskless. Meanwhile, the indoor mask mandate for California is set to expire on February 15 for vaccinated people.

According to the California Department of Public Health, masks will still be required for unvaccinated individuals in all indoor public settings and for all individuals regardless of vaccination status in higher risk settings like public transit and congregate living. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA.

“Omicron has loosened its hold on California, vaccines for children under 5 are around the corner, and access to COVID-19 treatments is improving,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “With things moving in the right direction, we are making responsible modifications to COVID-19 prevention measures, while also continuing to develop a longer-term action plan for the state.”

NEW: CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state.



Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15.



Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors.



Get vaccinated. Get boosted. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 7, 2022

The number of COVID-positive people in San Diego County hospitals decreased by another 33 patients to 751, according to the latest state data out Sunday.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by 11 to 149. Available ICU beds increased by one to 176.

On Friday, local health officials reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths tied to the virus, increasing its cumulative totals to 722,683 cases and 4,894 deaths.

The county doesn't report new cases and deaths on weekends and holidays.

A total of 29,149 new tests were reported Friday with a positivity rate of 12.1%, down from 14.6% on Tuesday. The county reports this statistic every Tuesday and Friday.

A total of 1,111,400 -- or 53.2% -- of San Diego County residents are fully vaccinated with a booster shot, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Boosters are available for everyone 12 years and older.

The county has more than 400 vaccination sites including pharmacies, medical providers, clinics and county locations. Appointments can be made and sites can be found by calling 833-422-4255 or visiting the MyTurn or coronavirus-sd.com websites.

More than 2.89 million -- or 91.9% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.54 million, or 80.8%, are fully vaccinated.