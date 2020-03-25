SAN DIEGO — The coronavirus outbreak has sent many employees home to work. Maybe you are at home and need a side hustle to make extra cash. News 8's Heather Myers looked into this and has some money-making ideas.



Grab a pen and a piece of paper because I am about to share quite a bit of information with you. I spoke to a money-saving and consumer expert. She shared dozens of ways you can make money right now, from your home.

She says first, go to remote.co, it's a site that specializes in matching businesses with employees who want or need to work from home.



Now let’s talk about saving money.



Consumer expert, Andrea Woroch, recommends a site called joinhoney.com. I used it myself. You download it into your browser and every time you shop online, it automatically searches the internet for coupons.



Then, there is another app called dosh.com. You connect it to your credit cards and it will give you an extra 1 to 3% of cold hard cash, back in your wallet depending on the retailer you’re purchasing from.

Next, start selling some of your stuff, like clothes, online. Ebay is a great site, but there is also poshmark.com for high-end items. And, there's threadup.com. With Threadup, they will actually send you a bag to ship your clothes in, and then they will sell the items for you and give you some money.



Finally, look for opportunities to take surveys or share your opinion, sites like inboxdollars.com or swagbucks.com will pay you.

Here's another tip, Woroch says switch your savings account to an online bank. She says to look for one that is FDIC insured. Woroch says their interest rates are about double of traditional banks so you can make more money off your money.

Andrea shared one last site that has to do with your electric bill, ohmconnect.com, she says it could save you $40 to $500 dollars a month.

