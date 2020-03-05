Major fundraisers move online during COVID-19 pandemic

Greg Weitzman of San Diego Humane Society said under the stay-home-order, it’s a way to keep families home, healthy and connected. He says, donations keep coming in to continue care for our furry friends. This year’s goal was to raise $350,000 while carrying for close to 50,000 pets.



Organizers say, while they are adjusting to the stay-home order, families need to make sure their pets are getting exercise, love and care too.



The SD Loyal are also raising money with the Rady Challenge. Landon Donovan revealed charity tees with News8 for Rady's Children's Hospital, with a #Together San Diego and SD Loyal logo, in part to raise money for the hospital. Donovan says, since they’re not on the field playing, this is what they need to do.



National non-profit 'Carry the Load' making strides to keep members active. The non-profit organization provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families.