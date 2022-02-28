Mask plans for San Diego County school districts

While California will end the statewide mask mandate on March 12, local school districts are able to make their own decisions on how to handle masking going forward.

SAN DIEGO — On March 12, California schools will no longer be required to have students mask up while they are inside, following Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement on Monday.

While face coverings will no longer be mandatory as of March 12, they will still be strongly recommended.

However, individual school districts can still opt to keep them mandatory, which is what the two largest districts - San Diego Unified School District and Sweetwater Union High School District in South Bay announced that they intend to do for the time being.

Here is what the plans are surrounding masks for school districts in San Diego County

Alpine Union School District: Specifics Unknown

Bonsall Unified School District: Specifics Unknown

Borrego Springs Unified School District

The district posted on Facebook on Feb 28 that they will be discussing the Governor's announcement in their board meeting on March 9

Have an update on a district? Email it to social@kfmb.com

Cajon Valley Union School District

The school district tweeted on Feb 28 that according to a survey regarding mask options last week, the "data allows us to prepare the transition to a mask optional environment in 2 weeks."

Cardiff School District: Specifics Unknown

Carlsbad Unified School District

The district posted on their website Feb 28: Beginning Monday, March 14, all students will still be permitted to wear a mask if they so choose, but will not be required to do so. It is unclear what the impact of this announcement will be for staff; we’re looking forward to an upcoming update from CalOSHA with more detail.

Chula Vista Elementary School District

In a letter to parents and staff on March 2, District Superintendent Eduardo Reyes stated that the district is meeting with multiple stakeholders groups to determine the best way to implement the new guidance. The input and information will be provided to the board at the next Board of Education meeting on March 9.

Coronado Unified School District

In a letter dated Feb 28, the school stated: The statewide school indoor mask mandate will expire for all students, regardless of vaccination status, at the end of the day on Friday, March 11. Monday, March 14 will be the first school day with no state requirement.

Dehesa School District: Specifics Unknown

Del Mar Union School District: Specifics Unknown

Do you have an update on a district and plans around masks? Please email the update with a link to social@kfmb.com so we can add it to this list.

Encinitas Union School District

The district sent a letter to families on Feb 28 that stated: The current indoor mask requirement will end at the end of the school day on March 11th. Therefore, beginning on Monday, March 14th it will be strongly recommended for students to wear facial coverings but there will be no requirement.

Escondido Union School District

The district posted on Facebook on Feb 28 that as of Saturday, March 12, students no longer will be required to wear masks.

Fallbrook Union High School District

The district posted an update on Feb 28 that stated: Beginning Monday, March 14, all students will still be permitted to wear a mask if they so choose, but will not be required to do so.

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District: Specifics Unknown

Do you have an update on a district and plans around masks? Please email the update with a link to social@kfmb.com so we can add it to this list.

Fallbrook Union High School District

The district posted an update on Feb 28 stating: Beginning Monday, March 14, all students will still be permitted to wear a mask if they so choose, but will not be required to do so.

Grossmont Union High School District: Specifics Unknown

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District: Specifics Unknown

Julian Union School District: Specifics Unknown

Julian Union High School District: Specifics Unknown

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District

The district posted on March 2 that effective Monday, March 14, 2022, masks will be strongly recommended, but no longer required in LMSV schools.

Lakeside Union School District: Specifics Unknown

Lemon Grove School District: Specifics Unknown

Mountain Empire Unified School District: Specifics Unknown

National School District: Specifics Unknown

Oceanside Unified School District: Specifics Unknown

Poway Unified School District: Specifics Unknown

Ramona Unified School District: Specifics Unknown

Do you have an update on a district and plans around masks? Please email the update with a link to social@kfmb.com so we can add it to this list.

Rancho Santa Fe Elementary School District

Rancho Santa Fe School District has already made in defiance of the state's order, citing the impact some parents say mask-wearing has had on their kid, including delayed speech development and emotional distress.

San Diego Unified School District

San Diego Unified sent a letter to parents that it plans to maintain a mandatory indoor mask policy as long as COVID case numbers remain high in San Diego County, according to federal guidelines. The leaders also plan to consult with health experts from UC San Diego to determine its masking policy once San Diego's COVID levels come down. It plans to share its off-ramp strategy with the public sometime before March 11.

San Dieguito Union High School District: Specifics Unknown

San Marcos Unified School District

The district posted on Feb 28 that beginning March 12th masking in school settings will be moved from required to strongly recommended, regardless of vaccination status.

San Pasqual Union School District: Specifics Unknown

San Ysidro School District: Specifics Unknown

Santee School District

The district posted on March 2 on Facebook that the Board of Education approved mask choice for students effective Monday, March 14, 2022. While wearing a mask indoors is still strongly recommended by the State, the District will respect individual choice when it comes to masking.

Solana Beach School District: Specifics Unknown

South Bay Union School District: Specifics Unknown

Spencer Valley School District: Specifics Unknown

Sweetwater Union High School District

Sweetwater intends to maintain a mandatory indoor mask policy as long as COVID case numbers remain high in San Diego County, according to federal guidelines. A spokesperson from Sweetwater Unified said, "Two weeks from today's announcement, we will reassess where the mask mandate stands, in examination of the community spread at that time."

Vallecitos School District: Specifics Unknown

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District: Specifics Unknown

Vista Unified School District

The district posted an update on Feb 28 that stated: As a result of this change in the mask-wearing requirement from the CDPH, face coverings/masks will be optional for all students in all Vista Unified schools starting on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Warner Unified School District: Specifics Unknown