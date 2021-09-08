Mayor Gloria to provide $12M in COVID relief grants for small businesses, nonprofits

This comes as federal unemployment benefits begin to cut back this week and many programs come to an end Sept. 4.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Todd Gloria will launch a grant program Monday with The San Diego Foundation to provide $12 million to small businesses and local nonprofit organizations hardest hit by the pandemic, as part of his goal to help San Diego get back to work.

Gloria said the action authorizes the San Diego Foundation to administer these funds to help small businesses and nonprofits sustain operations and retain employees so they can economically recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“With the City Council’s approval of this contract, we are now able to thoughtfully and effectively distribute millions of dollars to help small businesses that need it most,” said Mayor Gloria. “This aid is coming at a critical time when many family-owned local businesses are trying to figure out how to recover from the pandemic. With the San Diego Foundation’s partnership, we can give small businesses and nonprofits the lifeline they need to keep their doors open.”

California's Employment Development Department or EDD said, "California's unemployed who have been getting by during COVID with federal benefits and unemployment will end by September 4, 2021."

Experts say if you're out of work you want to prepare now, especially if you're able to work.

The department said $49 billion have been paid in unemployed benefits since January 2021 and $160 billion since the pandemic began last March.

Small businesses located in, and nonprofits serving residents of, the City of San Diego can view eligibility requirements and apply between Aug. 11 and Sept. 24 at SDReliefGrant.com.