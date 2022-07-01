More San Diego businesses closing early due to COVID causing staff shortage

As COVID cases continue to climb, it is causing a domino effect on local businesses forcing some to shutter early.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans are seeing it all across the county, their going to their favorite local business and noticing it's closed or it's closing early.

A Jamba Juice in Kearny Mesa posted a sign this week saying, "due to a staffing shortage, our new hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

"Last week, we had to shut down for two days in a row, which is unheard of for Greystone,” said Sara Arjmand, Greystone Steakhouse, Director of marketing.

Closing down for consecutive days for the first time in 22 years, due to staff calling out sick with COVID.

Greystone Steakhouse in the Gaslamp says the rise in omicron cases has made it nearly impossible to stay open.

"Everyone has been or has had one or two days they have been exposed to someone with COVID because it is going around right now,” said Arjmand.

In addition to closing altogether, the restaurant has also cut back on its hours due to short staffing.

"We usually used to close at 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m., but now we are closing at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.,” said Arjmand.

Greystone isn't alone, businesses across the county are feeling the COVID strain.

A Krispy Kreme in Carmel Mountain Ranch has reduced its indoor hours to closing at 6 p.m. instead of 10 p.m., going drive-through only.

Then the Barn live music venue and restaurant in Ramona says it has seen a 20% staffing shortage due to multiple employees testing positive for COVID.

Some local businesses in the North County have closed down altogether.

The Macaroni Grill in Escondido shut down suddenly this week, and nearby, also at the Westfield North County Mall, Yankee Candle employees say it will close for good in two weeks, and that management didn't provide a reason.