Navigating how California's coronavirus curfew will be enforced

There's some curfew confusion brewing over what will happen after the 10 p.m. curfew. Businesses are preparing employees about what to expect come tomorrow night.

SAN DIEGO — Preparing for the county's curfew to take effect, Chris Gomez, who has been with the Little Italy Association of San Diego for 20 years, says they are constantly having to remain flexible.

"We're gearing up, and we're ready,” said Chris Gomez, the District Manager for Little Italy Association. "Our businesses right now are really put in a position again where we're trying to figure out what exactly does this curfew call for? As this information is being released, it doesn't really go into too much detail about the 10 p.m. curfew, and does that apply to employees of the restaurant?”



The state issued the limited stay-at-home order banning non-essential, in-person work and gatherings from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in our county starting Nov. 21. This order lasts for a month until December 21.

What can you do under the curfew?



"Yes, I can walk my dog at 11 p.m. if that is your tradition and routine. For restaurants that close their front door at 10, it doesn't mean that the backdoor to do takeout and delivery is closed,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services.



Restaurants are still learning the new rules.



"That insinuates to our business owners that they can still conduct business are far as providing food for the public, it just won't be any onsite dining opportunities past 10 p.m.,” Gomez said.

What happens to restaurant diners after 10 p.m.?

After 10 p.m. are customers instantly getting kicked off the property?

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department tweeted "We understand you have questions. You are not confined to your home. You can go to work, a grocery or drug store. Walk your dog or get takeout from a restaurant. The goal is to avoid non-essential activities and stop the spread of the virus and avoid further restrictions."

Watch @SDSheriff Bill Gore's comments regarding enforcement of public health order.