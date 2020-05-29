Ocean Beach man invents temperature stickers that could indicate if someone has a fever

After placing the sticker on your hand, the color on the front will change if you are developing a fever.

SAN DIEGO — From catching the Aztecs in Viejas Arena to catching a show at the Observatory, people can’t wait to get back to the live, in-person events that they love. But in the age of the coronavirus (COVID-19), going out into large crowds has put people on edge.

As businesses and public spaces open up, guards taking temperature at the door has become a common sight, but what if a person starts to develop symptoms inside?

“The thermal reading will only work at the beginning of games,” said Richard Aguirre, an Ocean Beach inventor and developer of the Temperature Ticket. “This will allow people around them to monitor their general area.”

After placing the sticker on your hand, the color on the front will change if you are developing a fever. Not only will it tell the user and everyone around that you have developed a fever, but the sticker can also be used as a ticket to get into events.