Poway Unified pressing Gov. Newsom to lift school mask mandate for students and staff

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Friday, the Poway Unified School District sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom among other state leaders.

In the letter, the district is asking for clarity and a date that is no later than Feb. 28. Stating it would only "further exacerbate the challenges" experienced.

The letter, goes on to explain the difficulties that the schools have faced saying, "our students and staffs mental health is suffering. Staff is exhausted. Parents are divided and trust has eroded,"

That exhaustion was present in Friday's protest in Poway. Holding up signs and expressing their frustrations.

Gov. Newsom has highlighted Washington state's date of mid-March as a positive step, which could be a clue for us here in California.

Many parents in San Diego say they have mask fatigue on behalf of their children.

"We're treating healthy kids as if they're sick and that becomes the problem," said Drake Kelly, parent in Carlsbad.

He says three weeks ago he pulled his daughter from school, because of the mask mandate.

"She had trouble breathing, she would come home with major headaches," said Kelly.

Kelly says he's seen a difference in his daughter who is now home schooling.

"A huge improvement in her attitude, she comes home she's excited to just live again," said Kelly.

However, Poway parents like Jennifer Gell, a substitute teacher for the Poway district and a mother of two children with cystic fibrosis says she's determined to stay safe.

"The kids are used to wearing masks, and it's really not that big of a deal, like you know they have to wear shoes in the classroom and they have to wear masks in the classroom," said Gell.

Gell says it's a priority to keep her students safe and wants the same respect for her children.

"I would hope parents have that same mentality," said Gell. "I would hate anybody to get COVID because my child had it and spread it to someone else,"

California's health and human services secretary says the state will look at a range of indicators to make their decision on masks in schools.

That will include COVID case numbers, hospitalizations rates, vaccinations.