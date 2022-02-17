Gov. Newsom to unveil shift to 'endemic' approach to COVID

The move comes a day after California lifted its latest indoor masking mandate.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California officials will unveil a plan for coexisting with the coronavirus, which scientists say is likely to be around for the foreseeable future. The approach being announced Thursday afternoon presumes that the most populous state is entering an endemic stage, where the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds.

The move comes a day after California lifted its latest indoor masking mandate. California’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, says the focus is on being prepared and being ready.

"Parents should not hear that we aren't making a move," Ghaly said, insisting the state is only "taking a little more time" to ensure pandemic metrics continue on a downward path.

Ghaly said a lifting of the mandate is inevitable, saying it is just "a question of when." He expressed confidence that the mandate would be lifted after a Feb. 28 reassessment, barring another sudden spike in virus infection rates and hospitalizations.

Ghaly noted that even when the state lifts its requirement for masks in schools, individual counties or school districts could still require them.

San Diego County reported 939 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional virus-related deaths in its latest data, while health officials reminded county residents to get boosted.

According to the county Health and Human Services Agency, 1,616 hospitalizations were reported during the 30-day period between Jan. 4 and Feb. 2. Of those, 201, or 12.4%, were fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot.

"COVID-19 vaccine additional doses and boosters offer protection against the Omicron variant, prevent serious illness in most people and keep people out of the hospital," said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. "San Diegans should get all the recommended vaccine doses as soon as they are eligible."

A total of 1,131,912 -- or 53.7% -- of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the HHSA. Boosters are available for everyone 12 years and older. An additional shot is recommended for people ages 5 and up who are moderately and severely immunocompromised.

The county has more than 400 vaccination sites including pharmacies, medical providers, clinics and county locations. Appointments can be made and sites can be found by calling 833-422-4255 or visiting the MyTurn or coronavirus-sd.com websites.

Wednesday's data brought San Diego County's cumulative totals to 728,287 infections and 4,947 deaths, with a total of 688 COVID-positive patients hospitalized -- a decrease of 36 from Tuesday.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by four to 131 Wednesday, according to the latest state data. Available ICU beds decreased by one to 187.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents is 73.4 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 106.1 for fully vaccinated people and 189.5 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

More than 2.9 million -- or 92.3% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.55 million, or 81.1%, are fully vaccinated.

A total of 9,386 new tests were reported Tuesday with a positivity rate over the past seven days of 9.9%, down from 12.1% on Friday. The county reports this statistic every Tuesday and Friday.