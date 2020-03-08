Ramona gym owner facing charges of violating state public health orders

Peter San Nicolas, who owns Ramona Fitness Center, faces five misdemeanor counts of violating the California Emergency Services Act.

Peter San Nicolas, who owns Ramona Fitness Center, faces five misdemeanor counts of violating the California Emergency Services Act, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.



The complaint alleges violations of the health order requiring that all gyms and fitness centers remain closed. The violations allegedly occurred on June 2, June 4, June 5, July 15 and July 17, according to the complaint. Each count carries a penalty of up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

"I don't think I can weather another three months of being closed,” San Nicolas told News 8 last month.

Gyms were among state businesses that were allowed to reopen June 12, but indoor operations were shuttered about one month later, with Gov. Gavin Newsom citing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

At the time, San Nicolas said his business could not easily move outdoors.

"We're not making any money at this point, so then to be able to rent some fence to put around the equipment or take it in and out, that's one thing, but here in Ramona, it's 100 degrees plus,” San Nicolas said.