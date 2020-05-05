3 new COVID-19 testing sites open in San Diego County

A doctor’s referral is not required for testing at the sites, but appointments are required.

SAN DIEGO — More COVID-19 testing sites opened in San Diego County Tuesday to meet the needs of the community during the pandemic.

Two sites, managed by the state, opened in El Cajon and Chula Vista on Tuesday. The state will also take over the testing site at the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido so that the County can redirect its efforts to other vulnerable populations and communities.

The state’s three sites will offer about 800 testing appointments, Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Grossmont College: 8800 Grossmont College Dr., El Cajon, CA 92020

Former Sears in Chula Vista: 565 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91910

North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido: 649 W Mission Ave., Escondido, CA 92025

A doctor’s referral is not required for testing at the above sites, but appointments are required. Appointments can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting , which is currently compatible with desktop computers and Android devices. Compatibility with Apple devices is coming soon. If you have no Internet access, call 888-634-1123 , Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The County will continue to offer appointment-only COVID-19 testing at the San Diego County Credit Union Stadium and the Live Well Center at Chula Vista.

The new Live Well Mobile Office, which began providing testing in Southeastern San Diego last Saturday, will continue to be deployed for testing throughout the region, as well as the County Library’s bookmobiles and other County vehicles. A doctor’s referral and an appointment through 2-1-1 are required for testing at County sites.

The County also plans to hire an additional 200 public health nurses to help support the area’s testing efforts.

Reopening plans

With more testing and tracing being done, the County is further prepared to loosen more of the local restrictions and allow businesses considered low-risk to reopen, which according to the state could occur by the end of this week.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors had unanimously voted Tuesday to adopt a framework to reopen businesses in a safe manner during the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes steps to cover customer safety, employee safety, sanitation practices, physical distancing and general business practices.

Tracing of COVID-19

The County is in the process of expanding the number of local contact tracers to about 450 in the coming months. The pool of tracers will be made up of current county employees and external applicants, who will be trained to do COVID-19 investigations.

Currently, the County has more than 130 case and contact investigators who have conducted nearly 5,000 COVID-19 investigations since monitoring for the novel virus began in the region.

Face Coverings Required in Public

County health officials continue to encourage San Diegans to wear a face covering when in public to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19.

“When you wear a face covering, whether you have symptoms or not, you’re less likely [to] transmit the virus to others. And others are less likely to spread it to you,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., County public health officer. “The face coverings protect you, but especially those around you.”

People are not required to wear the face covering all the time, but anytime you come within six feet of people who are not a household contact, or when entering a business. You can carry the mask with you and put it on when approaching others, Wooten added.





