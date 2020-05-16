San Diego to open additional COVID-19 test sites next week

To get tested, call your doctor or medical provider, sign up on the state website, or call 2-1-1.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The region’s COVID-19 testing is expanding next week, with new sites being added in central and southeastern San Diego, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.

The County will open an appointment-only drive-up testing site at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley on Monday. That site can test up to 180 individuals a day and will operate Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment for the site at SDCCU Stadium, county residents can call 2-1-1.

In addition to the County’s site at SDCCU Stadium, state-run walk-up test sites will open at the Tubman-Chavez Center at 415 Euclid Avenue and at the San Diego County Assessor Office at 200 S. Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon.

The state-run sites open on Tuesday, May 19, and are in addition to state sites already operating in Escondido and Chula Vista. To make an appointment at any of the state-run locations, visit www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.

Additionally, the County’s Live Well on Wheels Mobile Office tomorrow will once again offer COVID-19 testing at Euclid Health Center, located at 292 Euclid Ave. An appointment is required and can be set up by calling 2-1-1. The mobile test site will continue to operate at Euclid Health Center each Saturday for the foreseeable future.

Flattening the Curve

More than 4,000 COVID-19 tests were reported May 14, the highest daily total since testing started in the region. At the same time, the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases continues to trend down.

A total of 132 new cases were reported yesterday, which is 3% of the total number of people tested. This metric continues a downward trend of positive cases and is a sign that the region is moving in the right direction in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We will continue to monitor these data to support further opening of local businesses and activities,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “As life slowly starts to move toward the new normal, I commend the efforts of our community and strongly encourage each of you to keep up the good work by practicing physical distancing, wearing a face covering, washing your hands regularly and conducting routine sanitation.”

COVID-19 Testing, Cases and Deaths

Testing:

4,055 tests were reported to the County May 14 and 132 or 3% were positive.

Yesterday’s 14-day, rolling average percentage of positive tests was 4.4%, down from 4.6% on May 13.

Cases:

132 new cases were reported for a San Diego County total of 5,523.

1,070 or 19.4% of the total cases have required hospitalization.

325 or 5.9% of all cases had to be placed in intensive care.

Deaths:

Eight additional COVID-19 deaths were reported today, bringing the region’s total to 208.

The new reported deaths were six women and two men. Their ages ranged from 65 to 94 years.

All eight had underlying medical conditions.

The number of active outbreaks, deaths and cases at nursing homes and other congregate living facilities are:

69 active outbreaks, 46 at congregate living facilities and 23 in community settings.

1,269 cases, including 97 deaths in congregate living facilities.

275 cases, including five deaths in community settings.

