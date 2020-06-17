San Diego County seeks uptick in community outbreaks

The COVID-19 case total in San Diego County is creeping toward the 10,000 mark as another set of businesses prepare to reopen on Friday.

SAN DIEGO — On Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., San Diego County gave a COVID-19 update. You can watch the entire update here.

On Wednesday, the county announced a new permanent testing location in Mira Mesa.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said that countywide, hospitalizations and ICU remain relatively flat for the most part.

According to Fletcher, Orange County has seen a 76% spike in ICU cases in recent weeks.

Arizona has seen a dramatic spike in cases of COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the coronavirus -- with more than 7,300 new cases in the last five days.

San Diego County has seen an increase in testing, which was one of its goals. San Diego County conducted 6,782 tests on the June 16, although Fletcher noted there was a backlog.

Of the 244,321 tests so far countywide, 9,854 people have tested positive. Dr. Wilma Wooten said that 4% of those cases are ICU patients.

According to Wooten, 327 people have died of COVID-19 countywide.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of those throughout the pandemic who have lost their lives,” said Wooten.

Wooten said hospitalizations are five times higher and deaths are 20 times higher countywide for patients with preexisting conditions, particularly cardiovascular disease.

One of the most notable parts of the briefing is that on record, there have been six community outbreaks in seven days. For weeks, county supervisors have said that seven outbreaks in seven days would constitute a “trigger” and a need to take action.

"We had only about three community outbreaks in the month of May," Wooten said at a previous briefing.

“We know the last few weeks have brought a lot of change,” said Chairman Greg Cox.

“We are still in a pandemic,” he added.

Cox, along with others at the briefing, urged everyone to continue to wear face coverings this summer.

“Yes summer is here, and the weather is heating up,” said Cox.

Personal care businesses like skincare and waxing salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapists and nail salons are preparing for a Friday reopening.



Updated county health orders took effect Tuesday allowing public, charter and private schools -- but not colleges and universities -- to hold on- campus classes as long as they comply with measures outlined by the California Department of Public Health. Those measures include face coverings required for teachers at all times and strongly recommended for students, daily temperature checks for students and staff, increased emphasis on hand washing and sanitizing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting in the classrooms and setting up classrooms to allow for increased physical distance between students.



Each school must complete and post a document detailing the actions the school is taking to comply with the industry guidance issued by the state.



Southwestern College has allowed students in medical-related fields such as EMT, paramedic and nursing programs to return to in-person classes..



