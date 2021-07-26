San Diego County's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee to meet Monday amid rising case numbers

SAN DIEGO — With updated numbers expected Monday, San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency was seeing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases, as the most recent data showed 1,264 new infections -- the highest total since Feb. 5.



The most recent numbers were released Friday. The increase in cases is not a single-day phenomenon, but part of a larger trend in recent weeks. In the 30 days between June 21 and July 20, 6,572 San Diegans tested positive for COVID-19. Of that group, 11% were fully vaccinated.