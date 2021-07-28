San Diego County officials consider opening up more COVID testing sites as cases increase

As of Wednesday, there are 18 sites listed on the County website.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — With COVID numbers rising, and reports of breakthrough cases, San Diego testing sites are seeing more people come in. Because of that, county officials are considering opening up more.



"When the state opened up June 15, we knew the numbers would increase," said the County's Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten.

She is among several county officials monitoring the situation.



On Friday, 1,264 covid cases were reported----the highest since February.



Dr. Wooten said the issue isn't testing, but rather eligible people getting vaccinated.



"Approximately two-thirds of the population is vaccinated, but we need the rest of the population to get vaccinated," she said.



Still, she hasn't ruled out opening up additional sites.



Neither has Board of Supervisors President Nathan Fletcher, telling News 8, "We never stopped testing. We never stopped offering vaccines. But, again, as we see increased need, we will provide increased sites and access."



At the height of the pandemic, there were 42 sites, specifically during the holiday season, when at times, new cases reached above 4,000 a day.



As for current testing options, the county website has locations and schedules listed; 18 are listed, some offer appointments, are walk-ins or drive-throughs and results take between one to two days. All tests are free.



There are also pharmacies and private clinics that offer tests, as well as large healthcare providers, like Rady Children's, Sharp, Scripps and UCSD.



Over-the-counter tests are also an option.

News 8 found three listed on the CVS website. Prices range from 23.99 to 119.99. Some insurance companies will reimburse the cost.

None are FDA approved, but the FDA has authorized them for emergency use.

Depending on the brand, accuracy is between 84 to 99% for positive specimens.