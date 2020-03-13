SAN DIEGO — Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with local public health, many San Diego County school districts have decided to close March 16, 2020, in order to curb the potential transmission of the coronavirus/(COVID-19).

The following are confirmed closures from the San Diego County Office of Education. School officials will continue to update this list and add anticipated reopen dates as the situation unfolds. Please note that some of these closure dates include the district's scheduled Spring Break.

Below is an updated list of districts and dates, as of March 23, 2020 at 12:51 p.m.

Confirmed school district closures:

Alpine Union School District (through April 13)

Bonsall Unified School District (through April 3)

Borrego Springs Unified School District (through March 27)

Cajon Valley Union School District (through April 20)

Cardiff School District (through April 10)

Carlsbad Unified School District (through April 10)

Chula Vista Elementary School District

Coronado Unified School District (through April 3)

Dehesa School District (through April 17)

Del Mar Union School District (through March 27)

Encinitas Union School District (through April 10)

Escondido Union Elementary School District (through April 13)

Escondido Union High School District (through April 13)

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (through April 10)

Fallbrook Union High School District (through April 10)

Grossmont Union High School District (through April 10)

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District (through April 20)

Julian Union Elementary School District (through April 3)

Julian Union High School District (through April 3)

Juvenile Court and Community Schools (through April 3)

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District (through April 10)

Lakeside Union School District (through April 17)

Lemon Grove School District (through April 17)

Mountain Empire Unified School District (through April 13)

National School District (through April 3)

Oceanside Unified School District (through April 10)

Poway Unified School District (through April 3)

Ramona Unified School District (until further notice)

Rancho Santa Fe School District

San Diego Unified School District (through April 6)

San Dieguito Union High School District (through March 27)

San Marcos Unified School District (through April 10)

San Pasqual Union School District (through April 13)

San Ysidro School District (through April 6 (staff)/April 7 (students)

Santee School District (through April 10)

Solana Beach School District (through April 10)

South Bay Union School District (through April 3)

Spencer Valley School District (through April 6)

Sweetwater Union High School District (through April 3)

Vallecitos School District (through April 14)

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District

Vista Unified School District (through April 3)

Warner Unified School District (through March 27)

Confirmed charter and private school closures:

Albert Einstein Academies (through April 9)

America's Finest Charter School (through April 6)

Audeo Charter School (through April 6)

ACES Academy (through April 5)

AIM High - Mt. Helix Academy (through April 5)

Aseltine School (through April 12)

Banyan Tree Foundations Academy - San Diego (through April 5)

Barona Indian Charter School (through April 17)

Bella Mente Montessori Academy (through April 10)

Calvary Christian Academy (through April 3)

Charter School of San Diego (through April 6)

Children's Workshop (through April 5)

Children’s Creative & Performing Arts Academy (through April 6)

City Heights Prep (through April 6)

Community Montessori (will close March 23)

Community School of San Diego (through April 5)

Community School of San Diego High School (through April 5)

Community Transition Academy (through April 5)

COOK Education Center (through April 5)

Darnall Charter School (through April 10)

e3 Civic High School (through April 10)

Einstein Elementary and Middle Schools (through April 10)

Elevate Elementary (through April 6)

Empower Charter School (through April 6)

Epiphany Prep Charter School (through April 3)

Escondido Charter High School (through April 13)

Excelsior Academy (through April 5)

Gompers Preparatory Academy (through April 6)

Greater San Diego Academy (through April 20)

Guajome Schools (through April 3)

Hawking STEAM Charter Schools

Health Sciences High (through April 6)

Health Sciences Middle (through April 6)

Helix Charter High School (through March 27)

Heritage K-8 Charter School (through April 13)

High Tech High (through April 6)

High Tech High International (through April 6)

High Tech High Media Arts (through April 6)

High Tech Middle (through April 6)

High Tech Middle Media Arts (through April 6)

High Tech Elementary Explorer (through April 6)

High Tech Elementary (through April 6)

High Tech High Mesa (through April 6)

High Tech Middle Mesa (through April 6)

High Tech Elementary Mesa (through April 6)

High Tech High North County (through April 6)

High Tech Middle North County (through April 6)

High Tech Elementary North County (through April 6)

High Tech High Chula Vista (through April 6)

High Tech Middle Chula Vista (through April 6)

High Tech Elementary Chula Vista (through April 6)

Holly Drive Leadership Academy (through April 6)

Iftin Charter School (through April 6)

Ingenuity Charter School (through April 6)

Innovations Academy (through April 6)

Integrity Charter School (through April 3)

KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy (through April 3)

Kavod Charter School (through April 17)

Keiller Leadership Academy (through April 9)

Kidinnu Academy (through April 17)

King-Chavez Academy of Excellence (through April 6)

King-Chavez Arts Academy (through April 6)

King-Chavez Primary Academy (through April 6)

King-Chavez Preparatory Academy (through April 6)

King-Chavez Community High (through April 6)

King-Chavez Athletics Academy (through April 6)

Learning Choice Academy (through April 6)

Leonardo Da Vinci Health Sciences Charter School

MAAC Community Charter School (through April 3)

Magnolia Science Academy (through April 6)

McGill School of Success

Mission Valley Academy (through April 5)

Museum School (through April 21)

National University Academy 1001 STEAM (through April 6)

National University Academy - Dual Language Institute

NewBridge School

North County Trade Tech High School (through April 10)

O'Farrell Charter School (through April 6)

Oak Grove (through April 5)

Old Town Academy (through April 6)

Pacific Springs Charter School - will temporarily stop providing in-classroom education at least through April 10

Pacific View Charter School (until April 13)

River Valley Charter School (through April 17)

SIATech North County Independent Study, Oceanside (through April 3)

SIATech at San Diego Job Corps Center, Imperial Beach (closed March 17 – April 3)

SIATech South Bay Independent Study High School, Chula Vista (through April 3)

San Diego Center for Children Academy (through April 5)

San Diego Cooperative Charter School (through April 6)

San Diego Diocese - all parish and diocesan schools

San Diego Global Vision Academy (through April 6)

Sam and Rose Stein Education Center (through April 5)

Scholarship Prep (through March 27)

School for Entrepreneurship & Technology (through April 6)

Sierra Academy of San Diego (through April 13)

Sierra Springall Academy (through April 13)

South Bay Christian Academy (through April 17)

T.E.R.I., Inc. - Learning Academy (through April 5)

T.E.R.I., Inc. - The Country School (through April 5)

The Child’s Primary School (through April 3)

The Koonings Center

The Preuss School UC San Diego (through April 6)

The Winston School (through April 13)

Tri-City Christian School (through April 3)

Trinity Christian School

Tubman Village Charter School (through April 6)

Urban Discovery Schools (through April 6)

Urban Skills Center (through April 5)

Vista Christian School (through April 3)

Vista Christian Preschool (through April 3)

Vista Springs Charter School - will temporarily stop providing in-classroom education at least through April 10

Other reported San Diego school updates:

Francis Parker School, in an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of the school community, will close its Linda Vista and Mission Hills Campuses beginning Friday, March 13, 2020 through Sunday, April 17.

Cathedral Catholic High School will be transitioning to an online teaching and learning platform effective as of March 16, 2020.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask. The CDC says the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low.

