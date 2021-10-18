Supervisor Vargas writes letter in hopes to help border businesses impacted by shutdown

According to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, out of 800 border businesses, 282 have closed for good due to the restrictions.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The United States border with Mexico and Canada is expected to open to fully vaccinated travelers on November 8. As part of the reopening, international travelers will need to show proof of both COVID vaccination and a recent negative COVID test before boarding a flight.

That is good news for many businesses near the border who have struggled through the closures that began in March 2020.

According to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, out of 800 border businesses, 282 have closed for good due to the restrictions.

Supervisor Nora Vargas says she is pushing to help these businesses. She is going to suggest that San Diego County, “identify economic opportunities to address the disproportionate impacts that families, businesses and communities have endured in the region due to the essential travel border restrictions.”

This suggestion will likely result in the creation of emergency economic zones where grants and incentives are put in place to help spur businesses.

However, Supervisor Vargas still says more help is needed for the South Bay. She said it isn’t just businesses hurting, but it is also workers too. “From not being able to work because of the retail and tourism industry were both heavily impacted to not being able to see family members for over a year and a half,” said Vargas.

The letter from Vargas will be introduced to the full Board of Supervisors on October 19.