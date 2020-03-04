SAN DIEGO — Businesses nationwide have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants have been mandated to operate by only offering take out options and that has been a hard transition.

A recent study from the California Restaurant Association says about 6 out of 10 restaurants have closed during the pandemic. The Incredible Cafe has been around in Rancho Bernardo for more than 25 years. In fact, they were recently featured on the Food Network in 2019 and thought they would get a boost, but with coronavirus it’s been devastating.

They have gone form 15 employees to three. That includes the chef, the owner, Liz Sunwoo, and her daughter Stephanie. Stephanie says it's been challenging to transition from dine-in to take out, especially using take out platforms for the first time like, Uber Eats, Doordash and GrubHub

"Signing up for these websites are also really intimidating because the representative for these websites are inundated with a ton of restaurants signing up last minute, similar to us. And, they're unable to hold our hand and help us navigate through these platforms. They also take a really big commission from our sales. It would be wonderful if our customers called us directly and placed their orders with us," Stephanie said.

Stephanie also adds that for those who are on the edge about ordering out they want everyone to know the chef wears a mask and gloves. They're following all health dept and CDC guidelines. They serve breakfast and lunch and are now open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There's also a lot of uncertainty for them when it comes to rent, Stephanie says they are in negotiations with their landlord in the Mercado Center, but at this point no forbearance or rent forgiveness has been offered.

If you're a small business owner or an employee, here are some resources to help you apply for financial help.

Resources:

The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

The California Restaurant Association Foundation

U.S. Small Business Administration

USGB National Charity Foundation

