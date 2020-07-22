Watch live: Trump Wednesday coronavirus briefing

President Donald Trump is leading a briefing on the response to the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump is leading a press conference into the response to the coronavirus. Here are some highlights.

U.S. has passed 50 million tests, Trump says.

Trump claims border wall has limited influx of cases from Mexico.

Trump claims cases rose among young Americans after protests. A rise in travel was also a cause, the president said.

When a nursing home has three or more cases, the state will be alerted.

National training program being developed by the CDC focused on infection control at nursing homes that need them most.

Trump requiring more testing for workers at nursing homes in the hardest-hit states.

Trump announces agreement with Pfizer for 100 million doses on a vaccine once it is ready.

As he did Tuesday, the president calls the virus the China virus.

In Tuesday's briefing, the first by the White House since April, Trump warned that the “nasty horrible’” coronavirus will get worse in the U.S. before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts to conquer the disease that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives in just five months.

He also professed Tuesday a newfound respect for the protective face masks he has seldom worn. He pulled one from his pocket in the White House briefing room but didn't put it on.

Besides declaring support for masks as a way to fight the pandemic, he admonished young people against crowding bars and spreading the disease.

As early as next week, the first possible U.S. vaccine is set to begin final-stage testing in a study of 30,000 people to see if it really is safe and effective. A few other vaccines have begun smaller late-stage studies in other countries, and in the U.S. a series of huge studies are planned to start each month through fall in hopes of, eventually, having several vaccines to use. Already, people can start signing up to volunteer for the different studies.

Health authorities warn there’s no guarantee -- it’s not unusual for vaccines to fail during this critical testing step. But vaccine makers and health officials are hopeful that at least one vaccine could prove to work by year’s end. Companies already are taking the unusual step of brewing hundreds of millions of doses so that mass vaccinations could begin if the Food and Drug Administration signs off.