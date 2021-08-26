San Ysidro Health taking part in campaign aimed at getting Latinos vaccinated

According to the state of California, only 46.3 percent of Latinos out of 13 million statewide are vaccinated, leaving nearly six million Latinos unvaccinated.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — San Ysidro Health is launching a new campaign aimed at getting more young Latinos vaccinated. According to the group, there are still as many as six million Latinos who have not taken the vaccine.

San Ysidro Health along with AltaMed Health Services are launching ¡Ándale! ¿Qué Esperas? According to a press release, the campaign, “will meet Latinos where they are by making vaccination more accessible in urban and suburban areas that were disproportionately affected during the height of the pandemic.”

They say the goal is to ensure this segment of the community can protect themselves and their families as they go back to in-person learning and work.

Nationwide the vaccine rate sits at 69.8 percent and those identifying as Hispanic or Latino are at 29.8 percent.

San Ysidro Health is rolling out the “AQE” campaign at Southwestern College this week at a community vaccination event. No appointments are necessary, and all the services are free.