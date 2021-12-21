California to require COVID booster shot for health care workers

In a statement posted to Twitter, Governor Gavin Newsom cited the rise of the omicron variant in the state as the reason for the booster requirement.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California will require COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all healthcare workers, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he cited the rise of the omicron variant in the state. Omicron is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the country, according to federal health officials.

"With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared," Newsom said in a tweet.

The governor's official Twitter account also shared the information saying "omicron is spreading quickly."

Experts said this week, a surge of omicron is hitting San Diego and is expected to increase heading into the new year. Doctors worry about the effect the new cases will have on the health care system.

“Unfortunately, these huge spikes in cases are already taking out some of our health care workers and other critical employees and infrastructure and so this is going to be a real problem as we see fewer and fewer health care workers who are healthy enough to go to work," Dr. Chris Longhurst, Chief Medical Officer at UC San Diego Health told News 8.

The state's booster announcement came the same day President Joe Biden addressed the nation about omicron and announced 500 million free rapid tests to be distributed to Americans beginning in January. Biden also said there would be increased support for hospitals and a redoubling of vaccination and boosting efforts.

In his speech Tuesday, Biden announced major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, saying his hand forced by the arrival and rapid spread of the omicron variant, whose properties are yet not fully understood by scientists.