New COVID-19 vaccine site coming to National City

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials announced Saturday that people ages 65 and older are now eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine at their sites. This is still a part of the state’s 1A tier system for the vaccine roll out.

It’s encouraging news that now another group of people, those 65 and older, can get the vaccine. Starting Sunday, two more vaccination sites will also open up in San Diego County.

The North Coastal Live Well Center in Oceanside will now be open Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm.

“This is not a drive thru facility. You have to go inside, so be expecting to get out of your car, wearing masks to get into the building,” said Jim Desmond, San Diego County Supervisor for District 5.

On Saturday, San Diego County Health Officials also expanded the age requirement for vaccinations to include those at least 65 years old. Desmond said he’s pleased to have the new site in the area.

“This is great news for North County. There’s going to be more to come. We’re going to try and get as many people vaccinated as we can,” Desmond said.

A new San Diego County vaccination site will also open in National City, providing up to 500 COVID-19 vaccinations a day. It too will be open Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm.

Board Vice Chair Nora Vargas and National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis will announce the new site in National City Sunday morning.

If you’re at least 65 or older and you want to make an appointment for any of San Diego County’s vaccination sites, you can register here.