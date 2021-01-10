Gov. Newsom expected to make 'major announcement' about vaccines, schools

The press conference will also highlight how the state is working to protect students, faculty and staff who have returned to in-person learning.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Gov. Gavin Newson is expected to make a "major announcement" Friday during a 10 a.m. press conference at a middle school in San Francisco County.

Newsom's press conference will also highlight how the state is working to protect students, faculty and staff who have returned to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year.

"The vast majority of school districts are reporting that 95-100% of students are in-person, per data released this month," according to a statement announcing the press conference.

When it comes to schools and vaccines, Los Angeles Unified School District was the first in the U.S. to issue a vaccine mandate for its eligible students this past September. In August, Gov. Newsom issued a vaccine mandate for all K-12 school staff. California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly also recently told reporters during a conference call state officials were considering a vaccine mandate for eligible students in California.

