More than 400 cruise ship workers to get first COVID-19 vaccine dose in San Diego

Cruise ship workers, uniform and all, started receiving their first doses Wednesday morning.

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of cruise ship employees received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Port of San Diego Wednesday.

Sharp HealthCare administered the vaccines.

Overall, more than 400 crew members are expected to get their first Pfizer vaccine dose over the next two days: 126 crew members from Holland America's Koningsdam and 144 crew members from Princess Cruises' Royal Princess today, followed by 179 crew members from Holland America's Noordam tomorrow.

In order for cruise ships to resume sailings, CDC guidance states that at least 98% of crew members and 95% of passengers have to be fully vaccinated.

Sharp HealthCare notes that all three cruise ships will return to San Diego in about three weeks for crew members to receive their second doses.

Holland America's Koningsdam is set to begin sailing from its homeport of San Diego Oct. 24, 2021.