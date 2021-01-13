Governor Newsom authorizes dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccine

"We've gotten a few phone calls," said Meadows. "And I actually appreciate that because that shows that the general public is motivated, is paying attention and wants to start putting the pandemic behind them." Some have questioned what exactly dentists will be doing, where, and when. Dentists are part of a growing list of medical professionals enlisted to help after Governor Newsom admitted the vaccine rollout is lagging .

Dr. Judee Tippett-Whyte, president of the California Dental Association said, "We're looking to help provide manpower to get out in the communities to vaccinate as many people as possible."



Tippett-Whyte said having dentists take part makes sense given the work they already do on a daily basis.



"We're looking for certain nerves and avoiding vessels and so it's a much more complicated procedure to give inter oral injections than it is to give an injection in the deltoid, so we're more than qualified to be able to do that."



Keep in mind, dentists are being asked to volunteer to vaccinate the public without extra pay.



On Monday, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher sent out a tweet asking them and others to sign up.



Meadows says he and his peers have already started training.



"Because it's the right thing to do. Point blank it's the right thing to do. We've seen our medical colleagues do this for months on end so it's the very least we can do."



The dentists News 8 spoke with said eventually, they would like to start providing the vaccine in their offices.