All San Diego County run COVID-19 vaccination sites now accepting walk-ups

Beginning Tuesday, all County hosted sites are open for walk-up vaccinations without an appointment while supplies last each day.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will now begin allowing for walk-up, no appointment vaccines at all of the County hosted sites. These sites will continue to offer scheduled appointments through the county website: vaccinesuperstationsd.com to go along with doses set aside each day for individuals that choose to walk up.

San Diego County is currently in the vaccination phase that is open to anyone at no cost for anyone that is 16 and older and lives or works in San Diego County.

The locations that are currently accepting walk-up vaccinations as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 are listed below according to the County website:

Copley-Price YMCA

4300 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92105

Mondays & Fridays

9 AM – 3:30 PM

East Public Health Center

367 N. Magnolia Ave, El Cajon

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Lemon Grove Community Center

(last day at this location: 4/29, moving to Lemon Grove Senior Center on 5/2)

3146 School Ln, Lemon Grove

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Linda Rhoades Recreation Center

600 North Santa Fe Ave, Vista

Tuesday-Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Linda Vista Vaccine Site at University of San Diego (USD)



5450 Linda Vista Road, San Diego

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mar Vista High School

524 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Martin Luther King Community Center

140 E. 12th St, National City

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mexican Consulate

1549 India St, San Diego

Tuesday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

North Inland – First United Methodist Church

341 Kalmia Street, Escondido

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Oceanside – North Coastal Live Well Health Center

1701 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

San Ysidro – Southwestern College

460 W. San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

South Region Live Well Center

690 Oxford St, Chula Vista

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Tubman-Chavez Community Center (moving to Jacobs Center TBD)

415 Euclid Ave, San Diego

Friday & Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

College Area – San Diego State University (SDSU) Viejas Arena Lot 13

5130 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Border View YMCA

3601 Arey Dr. San Diego

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mountain View – Educational Cultural Complex (ECC)

4343 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Sites – Open specific days only. Note dates.

Mira Mesa Senior Center

8460 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

Friday 5/14

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Mission San Luis Rey

4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057

Thursday 4/29

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Northgate Market: City Heights

5403 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105

Thursday 5/13

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

525 W. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083

Saturday 5/8

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Sherman Heights Community Center

2258 Island Ave, San Diego 92102

Tuesday 4/27

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Southwestern College Otay Lakes

900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Friday 4/30

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru