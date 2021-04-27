All San Diego County run COVID-19 vaccination sites now accepting walk-ups

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will now begin allowing for walk-up, no appointment vaccines at all of the County hosted sites. These sites will continue to offer scheduled appointments through the county website: vaccinesuperstationsd.com to go along with doses set aside each day for individuals that choose to walk up.
San Diego County is currently in the vaccination phase that is open to anyone at no cost for anyone that is 16 and older and lives or works in San Diego County.
The locations that are currently accepting walk-up vaccinations as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 are listed below according to the County website:
Copley-Price YMCA
- 4300 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92105
- Mondays & Fridays
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
East Public Health Center
- 367 N. Magnolia Ave, El Cajon
- Tuesday – Saturday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
Lemon Grove Community Center
- (last day at this location: 4/29, moving to Lemon Grove Senior Center on 5/2)
- 3146 School Ln, Lemon Grove
- Sunday – Thursday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
Linda Rhoades Recreation Center
- 600 North Santa Fe Ave, Vista
- Tuesday-Saturday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
Linda Vista Vaccine Site at University of San Diego (USD)
- 5450 Linda Vista Road, San Diego
- Tuesday – Saturday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
Mar Vista High School
- 524 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach
- Tuesday – Saturday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
Martin Luther King Community Center
- 140 E. 12th St, National City
- Sunday – Thursday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
Mexican Consulate
- 1549 India St, San Diego
- Tuesday – Thursday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
North Inland – First United Methodist Church
- 341 Kalmia Street, Escondido
- Tuesday – Saturday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
Oceanside – North Coastal Live Well Health Center
- 1701 Mission Ave, Oceanside
- Sunday – Thursday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
San Ysidro – Southwestern College
- 460 W. San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro
- Tuesday – Saturday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
South Region Live Well Center
- 690 Oxford St, Chula Vista
- Sunday – Thursday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
Tubman-Chavez Community Center (moving to Jacobs Center TBD)
- 415 Euclid Ave, San Diego
- Friday & Saturday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
College Area – San Diego State University (SDSU) Viejas Arena Lot 13
- 5130 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego
- Tuesday – Saturday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
Border View YMCA
- 3601 Arey Dr. San Diego
- Sunday – Thursday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
Mountain View – Educational Cultural Complex (ECC)
- 4343 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego
- Tuesday – Saturday
- 9 AM – 3:30 PM
Mobile Sites – Open specific days only. Note dates.
Mira Mesa Senior Center
- 8460 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126
- Friday 5/14
- 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
- Mobile Walk-Thru
Mission San Luis Rey
- 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057
- Thursday 4/29
- 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
- Mobile Walk-Thru
Northgate Market: City Heights
- 5403 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
- Thursday 5/13
- 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
- Mobile Walk-Thru
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
- 525 W. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083
- Saturday 5/8
- 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
- Mobile Walk-Thru
Sherman Heights Community Center
- 2258 Island Ave, San Diego 92102
- Tuesday 4/27
- 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
- Mobile Walk-Thru
Southwestern College Otay Lakes
- 900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910
- Friday 4/30
- 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
- Mobile Walk-Thru
