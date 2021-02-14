Local dentists volunteer to administer COVID vaccinations

"When Governor Newsom asked the dentist to come out and help with vaccinations, we had over 70 dentists who enrolled in the Reserve Corps," said Dr. Hoa Audette.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is seeing more dentists serve as COVID-19 vaccinators. It's Governor Gavin Newsom's effort to speed up vaccination across the state. Dentists from the San Diego Dental Society met at the Chula Vista Center vaccination site Saturday morning.

From the office to vaccinations sites across the county dentists are putting in several hours of their time as volunteer vaccinators.

"When Governor Gavin Newsom asked the dentists to come out and help with vaccinations, we had over 70 dentists who enrolled in the Medical Reserve Corps," said Dr. Hoa Audette.

Dentists Dr. Hoa Audette and Dr. Lilia Larin are on the Dental Society Board, Larin also serving on the board of Hispanic Dental Association.

They say these efforts speed up vaccination and are hoping to see more dentists to volunteer. "I started yesterday, I vaccinated around 70 people and it's because I speak Spanish, I was one of the most solicited because we need a lot of Latino volunteers that can speak the language," said Dr. Lilia Larin.

Dr. Audette says she's glad that her and her team are a part of fighting this pandemic.