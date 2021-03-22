San Diego State University to host county vaccination site

In partnership with the county, SDSU hopes to administer 700 doses a day with a capacity of 1,500 per day.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State's Viejas Arena will be the latest vaccination site for San Diego County when doors open Tuesday, March 23, at 9:30 a.m.

The vaccination site will be open five days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The school and county plan on administering 700 doses a day with a capacity of 1,500 doses per day.

The Viejas vaccination site will host no-cost appointments and serve adjacent health equity communities, according to a release sent out in anticipation of a press conference, March 22 at 10 a.m.

District Four County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, various SDSU personal and community leaders will be there on Monday morning to officially announce the vaccination site.

Viejas Arena is located right next to two large parking lots, SDSU parking lot number 12 and 13. It's also a walk away from an MTS trolley station, bus lines and an on-campus coronavirus testing site.

San Diego County and much of the country are experiencing long delays of vaccines, specifically shortages of the Moderna vaccine.

The Viejas Arena site is one of the dozens of vaccination stations around the county. The Petco Park vaccination superstation closed down for good Saturday to make way for the Padres baseball season.

Other sites, like the Del Mar Fairgrounds superstation, have been forced to close numerous times due to vaccine shortages.

UC San Diego had an on-campus vaccination superstation established in early February. It had the goal of vaccinating 5,000 people per day but struggled to fill 5,000 appointments a week due to ongoing shortages.

The State of California and the County of San Diego are hoping the introduction of more single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines will speed things up.

But for now, you can check online for appointment times and locations.

Head to the San Diego County vaccine webpage for the latest appointments or check Twitter for an automated vaccination appointment bot that tweets about open slots.