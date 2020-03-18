SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. —

In a sweeping public health order in response the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, San Diego County and City of San Diego officials this week banned gatherings larger than 10 people, closed all bars and establishments that only serve alcohol, and restricted restaurants to take-out, delivery, and drive-thru services only, among other orders and recommendations.

With many businesses closed due to county health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many are left trying to figure out what - if anything - is open in San Diego? All bars, adult entertainment businesses and any business which serves alcohol and not food were instructed to close, but where does this leave restaurants and other eateries?

And while schools have closed, what about preschool, daycare and other childcare options?

Here are some businesses which are still able to operate and what you can expect from them during the public health order. Please contact individual locations to verify hours and services offered as they may change or be different that normal business hours.

Childcare

Several childcare facilities in San Diego are making adjustments to their openings and services amid the COVID-19 outbreak with several extending offers for drop-in care to essential workers.

The following San Diego KinderCare centers are slated to stay open as local mandates allow. If you are a family in an essential service seeking care and wish to speak with a Kindercare care specialist, call (866) 337-3105. Call center hours of operation are weekdays 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. PT and weekends 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. PT. Click here for more information.

Childtime Learning Centers, which operates several locations in San Diego, is offering drop-in care and giving a 10% discount to healthcare workers, "community responders and critical services workers (including law enforcement, firefighters, EMT, etc.)." Call Childtime's enrollment call center at 888-330-5352 or click here for more information.

The San Diego YMCA is also providing resources for families looking for care and for funding. The organization is also offering "enhanced child care referrals" for essential service workers. Any San Diego County family looking for care can call the YMCA at 1-800-481-2151 to discuss their child care needs with an advisor. Their resource page also includes information for childcare providers and how they can get emergency funding.

The County of San Diego also offers this resource page related to childcare.

Note: Please reach out to individual childcare locations before visiting to make sure they are open and accepting enrollments or drop-ins.

Fast food restaurants

Many fast-food chains like Arby's and McDonald's have closed their dining rooms and are offering drive-thru and pick-up service only. Several fast-food companies are also encouraging customers to use their delivery service and some like KFC are offering free delivery.

Note: Please call individual locations to verify services and hours.

Sit-down restaurants

All restaurants in San Diego County have been advised: "to be closed for in-restaurant seated dining" - in other words you cannot go into a restaurant and sit down for a meal. Dining establishments - including bars, breweries, wineries and pubs that have a full kitchen - are able to maintain pick-up and delivery services but should follow guidance from the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and the guidance the California Department of Public Health has established for retail food, beverage and other related service venues

Many eateries have shared with News 8 on social media posts that they are still serving the public in various ways.

Carlsbad Village restaurants are offering curbside service. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

Luna Grill's 15 San Diego locations are open for delivery, carryout and catering. Their delivery is free and they are offering "no contact" delivery with sealable packaging.

There are many more restaurants and dining spots offering similar services so please check with your favorites by calling or visiting them online.

Remember, if you pick up food at a dining establishment, be aware that restaurants and employees have been urged to follow social distancing guidelines during this time and there may be a special protocol for how to receive your order.

Note: Please call ahead to make sure a restaurant or eatery is offering pick-up and/or delivery and note that hours may be different from typical business hours.

Food delivery services

Third-party delivery companies like DoorDash and Postmates are still operating but have made adjustments in how they handle food orders amid coronavirus concerns. DoorDash, for example, is offering "no-contact delivery" as their default delivery option. Saucey is a delivery service for alcohol which is also still catering to those in need. Some services, like UberEats, area also waiving delivery fees during this time.

Note: Visit individual food delivery websites to learn more about their policies and procedures in regards to keeping customers, and delivery staff, safe and healthy.

Grocery, big box & warehouse stores

Grocery chains like Albertsons, Ralphs and Vons remain open and also offer grocery delivery - although items may be limited and delivery times may be scarce. Many have also noted they are taking extra precautions to keep their customers and staff safe. Costco's CEO announced that their stories are controlling the number of members in their warehouses and asking customers and employees to practice social distancing

"In support of social distancing and to ensure customer and store associates’ safety, Ralphs will allow 50 customer households from the general public in the store at 7:30 am and then an additional 25 customer households every 10 minutes thereafter," the supermarket chain announced this week.

Specialty grocery markets like Valley Farm Markets also remain open for business.

Big-box stores such as Target and Walmart are operating similarly to grocery stores and offering pick-up and same-day delivery in some cases.

Note: Contact individual stores for their specific services, hours, and special shopping time for seniors.

Senior shopping hours

Several grocery stores, markets, and chains including Northgate Gonzalez markets, Vallarta supermarkets and Baron's have begun offering special hours for seniors to shop early in the morning when the stores are less crowded.

Starting Friday, Ralphs will dedicate 7 - 7:30 a.m. daily at all locations for seniors over 65 years old to shop.

Walmart announced that beginning March 24, its stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Their pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Note: Please contact individual store locations for exact hours for senior shopping - many chains are offering this service beyond what we have listed here.

More resources

SanDiegoVille.com has a comprehensive list of restaurants offering take-out and delivery.

Eater.com is keeping a running list of San Diego restaurant closures.

Note: We will continue adding to this page as we learn about more businesses that are open throughout the public health order issued in San Diego.

