Wat live | County to address monkeypox outbreak in San Diego

San Diego County leaders and public health representatives are scheduled to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to update the public on the monkeypox outbreak in San Diego County.

Mayor Todd Gloria, Chair Nathan Fletcher and Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten, among others are expected to speak during the briefing set for 1:00 p.m. Watch the live stream of the briefing in this story page or on the CBS 8 app. Download the app here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday declared a State of Emergency for the state of California due to the monkeypox outbreak, making California the second state in three days to take the step.

“California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach,” said Gov. Newsom. “We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization.”

The proclamation is meant to bolster the state's response to monkeypox and help slow the spread of the disease. This includes efforts to seek additional vaccines and lead education efforts on vaccines and treatment. It also enables Emergency Medical Services personnel to administer monkeypox vaccines that are approved by the FDA.

According to the proclamation, California has been urging the federal government to make more vaccine doses available to the state so they could expand eligibility to confirmed and probable exposures and to those at risk of the virus.

Officials said the state has distributed more than 25,000 vaccine doses and will make more available in the coming days and weeks. In all, the state has received more than 61,000 doses of the vaccine.

About Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral infection that can spread through contact with body fluids, sores on the body of someone who has monkeypox, or from shared items (e.g., clothing and bedding) that have been contaminated with fluids from sores of a person with monkeypox.

The disease can also spread between people through saliva or respiratory droplets, typically between people in a prolonged close setting. Although monkeypox is not generally considered a sexually transmitted disease, it can be transmitted during sex through skin-to-skin and other intimate contact, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, including close contact that may not be necessarily sexual.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Symptoms of monkeypox are similar to, but milder than, the signs and symptoms of smallpox, a related but extinct virus. They include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rash

A rash usually develops within one to three days after the appearance of fever. This rash can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Most people who develop monkeypox experience symptoms within seven to 14 days (and up to 21 days) after exposure.

Most people who become infected with monkeypox have a mild illness that improves without treatment over two to four weeks. Monkeypox is contagious and can spread to others once someone has symptoms from it and until scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed.

What People Should Do

Anyone who thinks they may have symptoms of monkeypox, including unusual rashes or lesions, should contact a healthcare provider right away or call 2-1-1 for more information.

You must have a rash, or spots, to get a monkeypox test. The monkeypox test is done on your skin with a swab at a clinic or health care provider. The swab is rubbed against spots on your skin, or parts of your rash, and then sent to a specialized lab for monkeypox testing. A preliminary lab test result is usually available within a few days.

Those waiting for results are asked to take steps to care for themselves and others. These include:

Stay home and away from others.

Put off travel on public transportation.

Contact your sex partner(s) and people you have had close contact with since the start of your symptoms.

Protect any pets.

Also consider using TellYourPartner.org to anonymously inform those you have had close contact with.

For more information on monkeypox, visit the County’s monkeypox website.