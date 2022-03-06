San Diego leaders partner to prevent the sale of candy flavored tobacco to teens

The SAAFE Act targets flavored tobacco and nicotine products that appeal to children through candy and fruit flavors.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego leaders announced Friday that the Stop Adolescent Addiction to Flavored E-Cigarettes (SAAFE) Act, which prevents the sale of certain flavored tobacco products, was officially signed into law.

The San Diego City Council approved the SAAFE Act, introduced by Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, to prohibit the sale of specified flavored tobacco and nicotine products in the City of San Diego.

The SAAFE Act targets flavored tobacco and nicotine products that appeal to children through candy and fruit flavors, as an attempt to hide the harshness of nicotine and as a direct attempt to appeal to a younger audience.

Councilmembers Marni von Wilpert and Jennifer Campbell, along with other school leaders, informed parents of the new law and resources to prevent teen smoking. They also educated parents on the dangers of skyrocketing teenage nicotine addiction and highlighted resources to combat youth nicotine use.

“This new law is going to save lives and safeguard children’s health,” said Councilmember Marni von Wilpert. “Our new partnership with San Diego schools will empower parents with vital health resources so we do everything possible to prevent big tobacco from hooking our children and hijacking their futures.”

The SAAFE Act makes it unlawful for any tobacco or electronic cigarette retailer to sell or distribute specified flavored tobacco products, including menthol.

The ordinance does not apply to the sale of shisha, premium cigars, or loose-leaf tobacco.



In addition, unflavored or tobacco flavored e-cigarettes as well as FDA approved cessation devices will also be exempt.

The ordinance will be enforced beginning on January 1, 2023.

Yesterday, Mayor Gloria officially signed the SAAFE Act into law. I'm proud that we are taking the next step and partnering with @sdschools to empower parents with vital resources so we do everything possible to prevent big tobacco from hooking children & hijacking their futures. https://t.co/de8YcOthMk pic.twitter.com/xmThQsG7jq — Councilmember Marni von Wilpert (@marnivonwilpert) June 3, 2022