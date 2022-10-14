As San Diego Police grapples with staffing shortages, department's homicide rate stays the same

San Diego Police solve around 75% or homicides each year since 2018

SAN DIEGO — As the number of homicides has seen a sharp increase in San Diego since 2018, the rate at which San Diego Police solve them remains steady, according to data obtained by CBS 8.

The department's homicide clearance since 2018 through July of this year is 76.1 percent, meaning homicide detectives arrest or identify a dead suspect just under eight out of every ten homicides in San Diego, well above the national average.

According to the most recent data from the FBI, as reported by CBS News and the Pew Research Center, the national homicide clearance rate, defined as arrests made or identification of a deceased suspect, dropped significantly in 2020 to 54 percent from a 61 percent clearance rate in 2019.

And while homicides in San Diego have surged since 2018 from a total of 35 in 2018 to 57 homicides in 2021, SDPD continues to clear about three-quarters of cases.

San Diego Police Department's homicide clearance rate has remained the same despite staffing shortages.

San Diego Police Lieutenant Stephen Shebloski says the department is proud of the high clearance rate but continues to strive to improve.

"We strive for a 100 percent clearance rate for homicides," Shebloski told CBS 8. "The fact that SDPD has consistently remained well above the national average for clearing homicide cases shows how seriously SDPD invests in solving those cases."

But Shebloski says challenges remain in any homicide case, especially for homicides that involve gangs or unsheltered individuals.

"Homicide cases are often the most complex and difficult cases to investigate. Gang-related cases often involve persons involved in other criminal activity which makes them far less likely to cooperate with law enforcement. Persons living in neighborhoods affected by gang violence are often reluctant to be forthcoming with information due to a fear of retaliation."

The same can be said about those living on San Diego's streets, where according to recent numbers, a record number of deaths have been recorded this year.

"Investigating cases involving persons affected by homelessness presents a unique sense of challenges," said Shebloski. "Unfortunately, many persons experiencing homelessness are suffering from drug addiction or mental illness which can make many in that community distrustful of working with the police or cooperating in an investigation."

Adding to the difficulties of working homicides involving those who are homeless, Shebloski says they often occur out of sight.

"Many of the crimes occur in canyons, overpasses, or other places where camps are set up which leads to a lack of witnesses, and due to the condition of many of these camps, collecting evidence is more challenging. Nevertheless, every homicide that occurs is the tragic loss of life, and solving those crimes, regardless of the person’s situation, is a priority for the department."

