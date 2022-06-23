Baby of mother murdered in Tijuana returned to United States

Manhunt continues in Southern California for father, Tyler Adams.

SAN DIEGO — A 7-month-old baby whose mother was found murdered last month in Tijuana has been safely transferred to Child Welfare Services in San Diego County on Thursday.

The baby’s father, Tyler Adams (aka Paul Phillips) is still the subject of a manhunt, as he is wanted by the FBI for questioning in the death of the mother.

Baby Valentina Sabean has been the subject of media attention in Tijuana and San Diego, since her mother, Racquel Sabean, 40, was found murdered.

Her body was found decomposing inside her white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta in Playas de Tijuana on May 31.

Mexican authorities put out an Amber Alert for baby Valentina on June 8. The infant was found safe a week later with a babysitter in Rosarito.

Thursday’s return of the baby to the United States was much needed good news to the child’s grandfather, David Sabean, who CBS 8 reached in Orange County.

“I’m very happy that the media helped, the Mexican authorities helped, the San Diego child protective services helped,” Sabean said.

The infant was carried through the San Ysidro border crossing into the arms of Child Welfare Services, who will give her a medical exam. They will continue to hold Valentina in protective custody because her father is still a fugitive.

“For now, she can stay with child protective services. It's a good thing because the man is on the run. Some of my family members are worried that he (Adams) may try to get the baby back,” said the grandfather.

Adams, 50, is an ex-con with felony convictions for identity theft and fraud. He has used more than a dozen aliases, according to the FBI, and crossed back into the United States with a fake ID one week ago under the alias Aaron Bain.

The FBI released two recent photos of Adams and is urging the public to be on the lookout for the fugitive, who also has an active arrest warrant out of Hawaii.