Here's how you can help migrants at the US-Mexico Border

SAN DIEGO — With the end of Title 42, there is an influx of migrants growing at the U.S.-Mexico Border. Many are in need of basic necessities as they wait out the transition, with the hopes of seeking asylum.
Here is a list of groups that are providing aid to migrants at the San Diego border that you can help today.
National Black Contractors Association
- Asking for basic needs, water, blankets, feminine products
- 6125 Imperial Ave San Diego, California 92114
- Donations accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays
- Call before donating at (619) 354-8051
Friends of Friendship Park
- Amazon Wishlist
- You can find the list of items here.
San Diego Rapid Response Network is a group of non-profits and community organizations, including Jewish Family Services.
In addition to donations and basic items, volunteer groups said they are in need of volunteers to assist in-person.
