Beyond The Border

Here's how you can help migrants at the US-Mexico Border

Want to help provide much needed aid to migrants arriving at the San Diego border today? Here's how.

SAN DIEGO — With the end of Title 42, there is an influx of migrants growing at the U.S.-Mexico Border. Many are in need of basic necessities as they wait out the transition, with the hopes of seeking asylum.

Here is a list of groups that are providing aid to migrants at the San Diego border that you can help today.

National Black Contractors Association 

  • Asking for basic needs, water, blankets, feminine products
  • 6125 Imperial Ave San Diego, California 92114
  • Donations accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays
  • Call before donating at (619) 354-8051 

Friends of Friendship Park 

Universidad Popular 

San Diego Rapid Response Network is a group of non-profits and community organizations, including Jewish Family Services.

In addition to donations and basic items, volunteer groups said they are in need of volunteers to assist in-person.

