Here's how you can help migrants at the US-Mexico Border

Want to help provide much needed aid to migrants arriving at the San Diego border today? Here's how.

SAN DIEGO — With the end of Title 42, there is an influx of migrants growing at the U.S.-Mexico Border. Many are in need of basic necessities as they wait out the transition, with the hopes of seeking asylum.

Here is a list of groups that are providing aid to migrants at the San Diego border that you can help today.

National Black Contractors Association

Asking for basic needs, water, blankets, feminine products

6125 Imperial Ave San Diego, California 92114

Donations accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays

Call before donating at (619) 354-8051

Friends of Friendship Park

Amazon Wishlist

You can find the list of items here.

San Diego Rapid Response Network is a group of non-profits and community organizations, including Jewish Family Services.

In addition to donations and basic items, volunteer groups said they are in need of volunteers to assist in-person.