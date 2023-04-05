Migrants gathered at US-Mexico border ask for food and water

CBS 8 spoke to two migrants who said they are from Jamaica.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Migrants continued to wait at the US-Mexico border Thursday in anticipation of Title 42 expiring one week from now.

About fifty migrants gathered beyond the fence near the South Bay Water Reclamation Plant Thursday morning. The majority are from Colombia, but there were some who said they're from Jamaica.

Two men who spoke to CBS 8 asked we not identify them. They said they fled Jamaica due to violence there.

"We really need food and water," said one man. "It's raining, [we're] cold, hungry. There's no assistance food, nothing."

Some migrants stood around a fire to stay warm.

"A lot of us out here, it doesn't matter what country you’re from, a lot of us, our lives are in danger and we need help," said another man.

Adriana Jasso with the American Friends Service Committee brought the migrants food. Her colleagues arrived around 11:30 a.m. with more supplies.

Meanwhile, several migrants trying to cross into the United States illegally were detained by US Customs and Border Patrol Agents Thursday morning.