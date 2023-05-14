Afghan on terrorist watchlist arrested at U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego

According to Supervisor Jim Desmond's office, an Afghani on the terror watchlist was arrested at our Southern Border amid a migrant surge after the end of Title 42.

SAN DIEGO — A person on the U.S. Government's terror watchlist was arrested near a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego as thousands of migrants flocked to the United States seeking asylum ahead of the expiration of Title 42.

In a statement released to local media by Supervisor Jim Desmond's office, Supervisor Desmond confirmed he had heard about the arrest on Wednesday, May 10.

"On Wednesday, I received word from Border Patrol Officials that an Afghani on the terror watchlist was arrested at our Southern Border. This apprehension occurred after the individual crossed the border alongside a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, CA," the statement said.

Rumors of the arrest initially began circulating on social media when Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted that numerous U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources confirmed that agents in the San Diego sector arrested an Afghan national on the FBI's terror watchlist.

BREAKING: Per multiple CBP sources, Border Patrol agents in San Diego sector arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist after he crossed illegally w/ group of migrants near Otay Mesa, CA on Wednesday. I’m told FBI confirmed the match, & is leading investigation. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 14, 2023

CBS 8 contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigations in San Diego, which could not comment on the inquiry.

"The FBI has no comment on your specific inquiry. We are vigilant in our efforts to detect and assess possible threats, and we work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," a statement from the FBI said.

A source with knowledge of the situation who requested to remain unidentified to the public told CBS 8 that the FBI classified the arrests.

The identity of the suspected terrorist or what they were wanted for is unknown.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants journeyed to the southern borders of the United States ahead of Title 42, expiring on May 11. Title 42 allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants who came to the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"As a nation, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to protect the safety and security of our citizens. A strong and orderly border process is crucial in preventing individuals with nefarious intentions from entering our country. The open border policy has allowed fentanyl to pour into our country, asylum seekers to be human trafficked, and terrorists to attempt entry into our country," Supervisor Jim Desmond said.