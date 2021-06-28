SDPD investigating deadly shooting at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — Homicide investigators are on scene at Sunset Cliffs reviewing evidence from the scene of a deadly shooting.
The parking lot area for Sunset Cliffs Natural Park and City Beach remains blocked off as the investigation continues into a deadly shooting that happened around 11:15 Sunday night.
Information is limited, but we know that at least one person was shot and killed on Sunday night. We don't have any information regarding their name, age, or gender. Police spent the night talking with people who were on scene as well as at a local gas station that seemed to be connected in some way. There was a man brought into a police vehicle at one time, but it's unknown if he was a suspect or for what reason he was detained.
Police plan on releasing more information later Monday morning. Homicide detectives are still on scene. This is a relatively busy area with surfers and tourists so if you're planning on visiting Sunset Cliffs Natural Park or City Beach, expect the parking area to be blocked off for at least the next few hours.
WATCH RELATED: Residents call for the closure of Sunset Cliffs park (May 2020)