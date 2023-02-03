Excited Delirium | A medical condition or a defense for in-custody deaths?

The Medical Community has denounced the syndrome but it remains a key legal defense in high-profile police custody deaths.

"Lucky was a hard worker. He was a father of two little ones. He was a husband. He was a son. He was an uncle. Those deputies knew nothing about him. And they came in and just treated him like he was a monster. That night, changed the course of my life forever."

"We used to say he was the peanut butter to my jelly," said Nguyen. "He was my soulmate, my best friend, the father to my kids. He was someone that I thought I would have for the rest of my life."

Now, on the heels of a $12 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit she filed over her husband's death, Nguyen, says she is ready to talk about the real Lucky Phounsy and what happened that day.

By doing so, widows and family members such as Loan Nguyen, are left with the daunting task of teaching her children who their father was and convincing them that he was not what the county and their expert witness painted him as.

In Lucky Phounsy's case, the Excited Delirium defense painted a picture of a drug-addled man in the grips of psychosis who threatened to hurt police officers that April day in 2015, not a hard-working, 32-year-old husband and father of two.

It is a syndrome backed by a small group of medical experts, few more so than UCSD Doctor of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Gary Vilke, who has received thousands of dollars to testify in cases of in-custody deaths nationwide and tens of thousands of dollars to train local law enforcement officers.

It is a syndrome that the American Medical Association has "denounced."

In recent years, Excited Delirium has been the main legal defense in high-profile excessive force trials throughout the country including George Floyd , Elijah McClain , Daniel Prude , as well as dozens of others.

The theory states that when people with a history of drug abuse and mental health conditions are placed in high-intensity situations, for example, maximum police restraints, can grow severely agitated and display feats of superhuman strength prior to their heart giving out and dying.

During the more than seven years of litigation that followed Phounsy's death, the county pushed hard to convince a jury that Lucky Phounsy did not die from maximum restraints or several taser chargers fired into him, but from "Excited Delirium," a medical theory claimed to exist in drug addicts and schizophrenics.

So much, she says, was concocted by Sheriff's Deputies, and attorneys for San Diego County in order to dodge legal liability for her husband's death that day.

So much of that narrative, Nguyen says, is untrue.

He will read that his dad was in a state of delirium high on illegal drugs with deputies for 20 minutes inside the hallway of their home, on the other side of the bedroom door as the boy's mother held him and his baby sister.

He will read statements that his dad was high on drugs and mentally deranged.

The boy will see photos of his dad, Lucky Phounsy, before he died after a violent altercation with a handful of deputies inside his grandparents' Santee home in 2015.

She knows what he will find. He will find articles about his dad, a lot of them.

Loan Ngyuen tries her best to steer her nine-year-old son from logging on to Google and typing in his last name.

A 911 Call for Help Turns Deadly : Lucky Phounsy's Final Day Alive

A few days prior to April 13, 2015, Lucky Phounsy had returned from a multi-day trip to Indio and the Coachella Music Festival and was having difficulty sleeping.

Phounsy and his wife, Nguyen, had tried over-the-counter medications. They only worsened his insomnia and increased his paranoia.

April 13, the day of his two-year-old son's birthday party, Phounsy's paranoia escalated.

He peered outside of the window of his parent's Santee home. He feared people had gathered to hurt his young family.

Nguyen's attempts to calm him were fruitless. His mother and stepfather also tried but failed.

But they did make some progress. They convinced him to check himself into a hospital for help.

"I had never seen him like that before and I have known him since he was 14," said Nguyen, remembering that day.

As Nguyen got her young children ready to take Phounsy to the hospital, he became startled. His paranoia grew.

Unsure of what to do, Phounsy called 9-1-1 for help.

Nguyen says she took the phone from Phounsy and handed it to Phounsy's stepfather so that he could talk to dispatchers.

Phounsy's stepfather told them that Phounsy was fine and no one was in danger but that he needed help.

Nguyen says Phounsy's stepfather went outside to wait for deputies. Meanwhile, she continued to get ready.

She remembers seeing what looked like relief on Phounsy's face.

"I remember telling him that help was coming. I saw his shoulders kind of dropped," said Nguyen.

However, Nguyen said tensions heightened the moment deputies arrived.

Nguyen says a deputy appeared agitated. She says he ordered Phounsy, who was standing in the garage doorway leading into the house, to put his arms up in order to check for weapons.

"Lucky was like, 'I'm the one that called you,'" Nguyen said. "That's when the deputy just started getting angry, he started using profanity. He told Lucky to 'put his hands behind his f***ing back,' and then he said, 'I'm gonna f***ing tase you.'"

Nguyen said her husband let the other deputy pat him down. Seconds later she saw taser barbs fly past her face, into Phounsy's body, knocking him down onto the hallway floor.

"There was a point where Lucky and the officer were separated. I walked to where he was standing. I put my hand on his chest. And he's just breathing, catching his breath. And then I go, be calm, calm down, calm down. They're here to help you calm down," Nguyen said before seeing more taser barbs fly passed her.

Nguyen says she ran to the bedroom to keep her children safe. She heard more footsteps enter the house.

Nguyen says she heard one deputy tell others to, "knock him out."

After what she said was several minutes, Nguyen peeked out of the door and saw deputies carrying Phounsy out of the house, his hands and feet hogtied behind his back.

Nguyen says she saw Phounsy placed on the driveway before deputies ordered her back into the house.

It was not until months later, that Nguyen says she learned that deputies strapped Phounsy to a gurney and placed him inside an ambulance. Once inside, former Deputy Richard Fischer, used force, cramming Phounsy's head into the gurney in order to place what is known as a "spit sock" over his head.

Moments later, according to court documents, Phounsy went into cardiac arrest inside the ambulance.

Nguyen says she and her family did not know the extent of her husband's condition. When she and her family arrived at the hospital she was not allowed to see her husband.

As she sat in the waiting room she began hearing something about her husband being on drugs.

"They wouldn't let us see him for hours after we got to the hospital. I remember seeing a group of sheriffs leaving and all I heard was drugs this and drugs that."

Nguyen says not long after nurses at the hospital told her that Phounsy went nearly eight minutes without oxygen before they resuscitated him and that he was on life-support.

Nguyen says she could tell deputies had already settled on a story that they planned to use when answering about what happened to her husband that day.

"They had already painted this narrative of what happened," said Nguyen. "It was the drugs, drugs, drugs, you know, and, you know that he fought with an officer. As soon as we got to the hospital Lucky already had this image to him, that he was this bad drug person. that, you know, fought with an officer and it just wasn't the truth."

In fact, according to a toxicology report obtained by CBS 8, the San Diego County Medical Examiner found a trace amount of MDMA in Phounsy's system from his time at Coachella three days prior to his arrest. The toxicology report also indicated that Phounsy was a "presumed positive" for cannabinoids. Nothing else was in his system.

Phounsy died three days later after Nguyen and her family chose to take him off of life support.

Nguyen says losing her husband was hard enough but she was not prepared and still finds it reprehensible having to defend her husband's honor.