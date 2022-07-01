One year ago Maya Millete went missing from her home in Chula Vista

Maya's family still hope the missing mother of three can be located.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Maya Millete went missing from her home in Chula Vista one year ago, on the evening of January 7, 2021. Her husband has been charged with murder but the mother of three has not been found.

After 12 months of searching and keeping the case in the public spotlight, Maya’s sister and brother-in-law – Maricris and Richard Drouaillet – have not given up hope that Maya’s remains can be located.

“We are still looking for my sister. It’s been a year and we still want to bring her home,” said Maricris Drouaillet.

The couple remembers the day Maya did not come home to her family.

“Your mind is saying, no this is not happening, that denial. You know it’s like, she's not missing. She'll come home,” recalled her sister.

They also remember going to Maya’s house three days later.

“I just kept looking at their front door and hoping she'll walk in, she'll walk in and everything will be okay. But that never happened,” said Maricris.



It was the weekend Maya missed her oldest daughter's birthday.

“At the end of the day on that Sunday, it's her daughter's birthday. And we got a cake for her. We were singing happy birthday for her and we were trying to be happy for her daughter, but at the same time so worried that she's not walking in that door,” said Maricris.

Some progress has been made over the past year. Maya's family won court-ordered visitation with the three children.

“They do smile, and they do play around and joke around with us,” said Richard Drouaillet.

“At least we are grateful that we are able to be with them, and be able to show them how much we love them and how much we miss them,” said Maricris.

The most recent search effort concentrated on desert areas east and west of the Glamis Sand Dunes. Volunteers flew a drone equipped with ground penetrating radar.

The images are still being analyzed, Maricris said.

“And we're also asking the desert community to keep an eye out. It's riding season and it's cooler, so there's a lot more jeep groups out there,” said Richard Drouaillet.

One year later, the family is still counting on community support.

“It's just an awareness that we are still looking for my sister, that we are still asking the public for help,” said Maricris Drouaillet.

There will be a special prayer vigil to mark the first year anniversary of Maya's disappearance:

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Chula Vista Community Park

1060 Eastlake Parkway

Chula Vista, CA 91915

Chula Vista Community Park 1060 Eastlake Parkway Chula Vista, CA 91915 4 p.m. - Musical performance

4:30 p.m. - Prayer vigil

5:01 p.m. - Moment of silence

5:30 p.m. - Closing remarks by the Tabalanza Family