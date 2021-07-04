The search for Maya Millete: 3 months later

On Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at El Pollo Grill in Bonita and Otay Ranch, 30% of sales will be donated to help assist in the search efforts for Maya.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — It has been three months since Chula Vista mother, Maya Millete went missing. Family members of Millete say the 39-year-old Chula Vista mom of three would never just get up and leave without her children.

Recently, the Chula Vista Police Department released a statement saying in part that it encourages people to submit any information they might have about the case directly to the police and not on social media. Chula Vista Police also said the department is now working with the FBI and District Attorney Summer Stephan’s office in the case.

Although it has been three month’s Maya’s family is continuing to advocate for her safe return.

On Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at El Pollo Grill in Bonita and Otay Ranch, 30% of sales will be donated to help assist in the search efforts for Maya. All you need to do is show the cashier this flyer.

Many people have questions for her husband, Larry, who has denied any involvement with Maya’s disappearance. One attorney claiming to work with the family said the day Maya scheduled an appointment with a divorce attorney is the last day anyone saw her. News 8 has previously spoken to Larry, most recently over text.

At a press conference a month ago, Maya’s brother-in-law said, “No one deserves this. No one deserves a family member to go disappearing like that. We need justice for Maya. You know, the answers are out there, we just have to find them.”

News 8’s David Gotfredson actually spoke with an attorney claiming to work with Maya’s family. He said he took a walk through the family home back in January. Click here to read the full story.