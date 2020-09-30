Woman run over and killed by tractor on Oceanside beach identified

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as 68-year-old Carol Aguirre.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Oceanside Police Department Wednesday identified a woman who was run over and killed by a tractor on an Oceanside Beach at 1200 North Pacific Street on Monday.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as 68-year-old Carol Aguirre. Aguirre has no local address and is listed as a transient.

According to police, Aguirre was on the beach, sleeping on the sand. She was run over by a large Caterpillar Tractor called a front loader. Police said the driver was removing dredge pipe from the beach when the incident occurred.

"He hit a hole - what he thought was a hole - in the sand. He turned the tractor around and came back and looked and he had accidentally ran over a female who was sleeping on the beach," said Tom Bussey, Public Information Officer for the Oceanside Police Department.

Police described Aguirre as a white female in her 40s or 50s. She was fully clothed and had no belongings with her, not even a purse. Aguirre died at the scene.

Police said the company operating the construction equipment is called Manson Dredge Company, and that the employees are contractors hired by the Army Corps of Engineers.

News 8 reached out to Manson on for comment, but did not get a response back.

Police said they don't believe the driver was impaired and that he's been cooperative. At this point, he hasn't been charged with anything.