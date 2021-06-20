1 Hiker dead, 1 in critical condition and 1 firefighter injured on Borrego Springs trail

The heat was on for the first day of summer. Firefighters said they are doing a lot more rescues on our local trails.

SANTEE, Calif. — With temperatures typically rising in the middle of the day there are certain safety tips that are key for everyone outdoors in the heat, which include: bring enough water, wear a hat, and be sure to know your limits.



Sporting a patriotic pair of shorts, Army Veteran Urai said he was more than prepared to hike Mission Trails Regional Park in Santee.



"I'm used to the heat, so I wanted to get out there. I've got a lot of water I got some snacks. I got everything, and I have a first aid kit,” said Urai, who is a San Diego native.

Getting out bottles of Gatorade, father and daughter Randy and Tanika Hahn couldn't wait to get outdoors.



"I love being outside, I love being with my daughter here, and she likes to hike, so it is something fun we can do together. The whole family likes hiking,” the Hahns said.



As more hikers hit the trail in the summer heat, Cal Fire said the need for medical calls has gone up.



Capt. Frank LoCoco, PIO, Cal Fire San Diego advised hikers to go in groups and know the signs of heat illness.

“We’ve done quite a few rescues on our local hiking trails, some of them are strenuous trails, and some of them are not being strenuous at all, such as Mt. Woodson, which is a paved trail to the top of the summit. With temperatures exceeding 100° in some of these areas, we are seeing folks who are seeing the effects of heat illness,” LoCoco said.



LoCoco said it was so hot Saturday around 12:40 p.m. at Borrego Springs Palm Canyon Trail, they sent medics out there for a hiking emergency.



"Two hikers were in distress and needed rescue, unfortunately, one of those hikers succumbed to that heat illness and was declared deceased at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition,” he said.



One Borrego Springs firefighter collapsed in the heat while rescuing the hikers.



"We still also can succumb to the heat, so we are rigorously trying to maintain hydration,” LoCoco said.



Calls for hiker help spread throughout the county including Cleveland National Forest.



"They did shut down Cedar Creek Falls and the Three Sisters hikes, and those tend to be the two locations where we typically get the most rescues because hikers descend first, and then you go uphill when you’re done, and typically, people have trouble making it up,” LoCoco said.



"Do it and wear sunscreen and stay hydrated and just to be safe about it,” said Randy and Tanika Hahn of Bay Park.



Urai’s advice is to take breaks and don’t overdo it in the sun.

"If they are going to be out there for a while then I definitely would recommend snacks or something that you can like consume that will help your body will keep your water because if you just bring your water and you are sweating, it is not going to do much. You need some electrolytes and some salts in you,” Urai said.