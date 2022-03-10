2022 Pumpkin Patch guide for San Diego County

Here's a guide to all the pumpkin patches located in San Diego County for fall 2022.

SAN DIEGO — Fall is here which means it's time to pick out your pumpkins!

CBS 8 made the perfect guide to all the pumpkin patches in San Diego County for friends and family to visit this fall.

Located: 1050 Cannon Rd, Carlsbad

Admission $6, children 5 and under are free walk-in only

Sept. 18 - Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Located: 15954 Woods Valley Road

FREE Admission | Oct. weekends: Parking $8 per vehicle

Sept. 17 - Oct. 31 | Oct. Hours: weekdays 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. / weekends 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Located: Belmont Park, 3190 Mission Blvd

Free Trick or Treating every Sunday in October, Mr. Jack O Lantern's Pumpkin Patch

Sept. 9 - Oct. 31

Located: 14950 El Monte Rd, Lakeside, CA

Child admission Pumpkin Package: $18 weekday ticket | $21 Saturday ticket

Adult General Admission (14 and older) : Weekdays $11 per adult, Saturdays $13 per adult

Sept. 27 - Oct. 29

Located: Mountain Valley Ranch, 842 Highway 78, Ramona

FREE Admission - open to the public

Open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 - Oct. 31

Located: 2115 Miller Ave

Pumpkin Patch is officially open Oct. 1 and Fall Festival is Oct. 15 & 16, 2022

Pumpkin Patch open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Located: 4381 Julian Hwy, Santa Ysabel

Open to the public

Thousands of Pumpkins await you Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. into November!

Located: 870 Garnet Avenue (at Bayard Street) Pacific Beach

PB Pumpkin Patch offers a free pumpkin carving and painting area for the kids, FREE hot apple cider, and FREE shaved ice.

Open daily beginning Oct. 1 on Mon - Friday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Located: 6710 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Open Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Farmers Market open Oct. 15 - Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Located: All trains depart from the Campo Depot located at 750 Depot St., Campo, CA

Train departs from the Campo Depot at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45 a.m., and 3 p.m.

Toddlers (Under 3 in lap) $7, Children (ages 3-12) $16, Seniors (ages 65+) $17, Adults (ages 13 - 64) $20

All locations have FREE parking and admission. Pumpkins are individually priced based on size.

Ranch Bernardo Farm - 13421 Highland Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025

- 13421 Highland Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025 Bonita Pumpkin Farm - 5354 Sweetwater Road, Bonita, CA 91902

- 5354 Sweetwater Road, Bonita, CA 91902 Mission Valley Station - 1640 1/2 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, CA 92108

- 1640 1/2 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, CA 92108 Del Mar Pumpkin Station - 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014

- 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014 Plaza Bonita, National City Pumpkin Station - 3030 Plaza Bonita Rd. National City, CA. 91950

Are we missing any pumpkin patches in San Diego County that should be added? Please send an email to social@kfmb.com with the details and links so we can have it added to this page.