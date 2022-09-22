x
Fall in San Diego | Food, fun, festivals will have you feeling the season

Fall has finally arrived. Here's a list of all of the fun you can find in San Diego including, Oktoberfest, The Haunted Hotel, SD Restaurant Week and more!

SAN DIEGO — Fall has finally arrived. The sun is still out in San Diego, but you can enjoy the fall season at events across the county. Here's a list:

September

Apple Picking in Julian

Julian Farm and Orchard is open from now until the end of October, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

San Diego Restaurant Week Sep. 25 - Oct. 2

Miramar Air Show Sep. 23-Sep. 25

Poway Rodeo Sep. 23-Sep. 24

Encinitas Oktoberfest Sep. 25

October

Fun

Oktoberfest

List of Oktoberfests in San Diego County

Jurassic World: The Exhibition Oct. 21-Nov. 4

Festivals

Pacific Beach Fest Oct. 1

Escondido Grand Avenue Festival Oct. 16

San Diego International Film Festival Oct. 19 - Oct. 23

USA Ultimate Frisbee Championship Oct. 20-Oct. 23

Food

Blended Festival Oct. 8 - Oct. 9.

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival Oct. 8-Oct. 9

Taste of Coronado Oct.12

Taste of North Park Oct. 8

San Diego Sake Week Oct.1 to Oct. 8

Halloween

Haunted Trail

The Haunted Hotel: Disturbance

The Scream Zone Opens Oct. 6-Oct. 31

SD Zoo Kids Free Oct 1 - Oct. 31

Pumpkins

Bates Nut Farm is open again, pumpkin patch runs through Oct. 31

Mountain Valley Ranch

Great Pumpkin Beer Fest Oct. 22

Oma's Family Farm, pumpkin patch closes Oct. 29

PB Pumpkin Patch open daily beginning Oct. 1 

Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin Patch opens Oct. 1- Oct. 31

Pacific Southwest Pumpkin Express returns Oct. 9-Oct. 30, every Saturday and Sunday

Pumpkin Station locations

Dia de Los Muertos Celebrations

Full list of San Diego County celebrations

Concerts

Rosalia - Oct. 2 - Cal Coast Credit Union

Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Busta Rhymes - Oct. 6 - Petco Park

Florence + the Machine - Oct. 12 - Cal Coast Credit Union

Karol G - Oct. 16 - Pechanga Arena

Willie Nelson - Oct. 18- Oct. 19 - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay

Jimmy Buffett - Oct. 22 - Snapdragon Stadium

November

San Diego Fleet Week Nov. 1-Nov. 13

West Coast Taco & Beer Fest Nov. 5

Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K Nov. 24

Concerts

Steve Lacy - Nov. 2 - The Observatory North Park

Marc Rebillet - Nov. 3 - Petco Park

Alicia Keys - Nov. 5 - Viejas Arena

Elton John - Nov. 9 - Petco Park

Rina Sawayama - Nov. 18 - SOMA

Banda MS - Nov. 20 - Viejas Arena

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - Nov. 20 - Pechanga Resort Casino

WATCH RELATED: Limited apple picking in Julian as orchards deal with 'catastrophe' caused by storms (Sep. 2022).

 

