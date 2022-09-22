Fall in San Diego | Food, fun, festivals will have you feeling the season

SAN DIEGO — Fall has finally arrived. The sun is still out in San Diego, but you can enjoy the fall season at events across the county. Here's a list:
September
Apple Picking in Julian
Julian Farm and Orchard is open from now until the end of October, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
San Diego Restaurant Week Sep. 25 - Oct. 2
Miramar Air Show Sep. 23-Sep. 25
Poway Rodeo Sep. 23-Sep. 24
Encinitas Oktoberfest Sep. 25
October
Fun
Oktoberfest
Jurassic World: The Exhibition Oct. 21-Nov. 4
Festivals
Pacific Beach Fest Oct. 1
Escondido Grand Avenue Festival Oct. 16
San Diego International Film Festival Oct. 19 - Oct. 23
USA Ultimate Frisbee Championship Oct. 20-Oct. 23
Food
Blended Festival Oct. 8 - Oct. 9.
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival Oct. 8-Oct. 9
Taste of Coronado Oct.12
Taste of North Park Oct. 8
San Diego Sake Week Oct.1 to Oct. 8
Halloween
The Scream Zone Opens Oct. 6-Oct. 31
SD Zoo Kids Free Oct 1 - Oct. 31
Pumpkins
Bates Nut Farm is open again, pumpkin patch runs through Oct. 31
Great Pumpkin Beer Fest Oct. 22
Oma's Family Farm, pumpkin patch closes Oct. 29
PB Pumpkin Patch open daily beginning Oct. 1
Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin Patch opens Oct. 1- Oct. 31
Pacific Southwest Pumpkin Express returns Oct. 9-Oct. 30, every Saturday and Sunday
Dia de Los Muertos Celebrations
Concerts
Rosalia - Oct. 2 - Cal Coast Credit Union
Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Busta Rhymes - Oct. 6 - Petco Park
Florence + the Machine - Oct. 12 - Cal Coast Credit Union
Karol G - Oct. 16 - Pechanga Arena
Willie Nelson - Oct. 18- Oct. 19 - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
Jimmy Buffett - Oct. 22 - Snapdragon Stadium
November
San Diego Fleet Week Nov. 1-Nov. 13
West Coast Taco & Beer Fest Nov. 5
Concerts
Steve Lacy - Nov. 2 - The Observatory North Park
Marc Rebillet - Nov. 3 - Petco Park
Alicia Keys - Nov. 5 - Viejas Arena
Elton John - Nov. 9 - Petco Park
Rina Sawayama - Nov. 18 - SOMA
Banda MS - Nov. 20 - Viejas Arena
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - Nov. 20 - Pechanga Resort Casino
WATCH RELATED: Limited apple picking in Julian as orchards deal with 'catastrophe' caused by storms (Sep. 2022).
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:
ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire