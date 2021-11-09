221 voting locations open, former mayor Kevin Faulconer casts his ballot

"Right now, we’ve already received nearly 800,000 mail-in ballots and 2,000 voters in person."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This is the fourth gubernatorial recall election in United States history and it’s the second gubernatorial recall election in California history. Many people have made their voices heard Saturday and there is still a few days left to vote.

"It seems pretty steady. We are not seeing crowds, but it is Saturday!" said Cynthia Paes, Interim Registrar of Voters.

Voters were dropping off their mail-in ballots and voting in person in Kearny Mesa on Saturday.

"Right now, we’ve already received nearly 800,000 mail-in ballots in the building that are being processed and ready to be counted first thing election night and we have also seen 2,000 voters in person at the registrar's office," said Paes.

Two-hundred and twenty-one voting locations are open across the county.

All voting locations will be open Sept. 11-13 (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day, the hours change from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"If you show up at 8:01 p.m., you can not join the line," said Paes.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer cast his mail-in ballot Saturday in Kearny Mesa. He is a Republican candidate in the running for Governor of California.

"It's very important that folks get out and vote. The fact that the Governor doesn’t want people to vote on question two, that is voter disenfranchisement. We need to bring opportunity to bring real change. We need a leader who is going to focus on common sense and bring us all together to solve problems while taking a stand for our great state. Tuesday is so important," said Faulconer.

October 14 is when Californians should know if Gov. Newsom stays in his position or if someone new will take his place.